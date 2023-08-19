About 9 out of 10 students who attended summer school were promoted to the next grade level, the city school board learned Thursday evening.

Children in Danville Public Schools were required to take part in the summer session if they failed math, reading, science or social studies, Kim Agnor, director of curriculum and instruction for the school system, said.

Also, students who performed below grade levels were recommended to attend “because they needed some growth,” Agnor said.

“We’ve had an extremely busy summer,” she said before diving into her presentation on the numbers.

In elementary schools, 561 students spent part of their summer in the classrooms. It was a requirement for 153.

A total of 221 attended in middle school levels and 155 went for high schools.

“I appreciate the work that was done with the summer program,” school board member Charles McWilliams said. “Ninety percent is not bad, it’s really good.”

Agnor said the 10% of students who were still held back despite summer classes were spread evenly among all grade levels.

The system also had what it called summer enrichment programs. The most popular one — with 100 students attending — was Camp Invention that provided hands-on STEM education for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Other programs included a Mock Trial session that outlined processes involved in the legal system for grades six through eight.

In other business, the school approved the final policy changes that were required in 2020 after a correction action plan was initiated.

The local school board had to align policies with the state school system after low test scores and accreditations. That ended up being 430 policies that month after month had to be reviewed and changed.

Only two schools — Forest Hills Elementary and Galileo Magnet High School — received full accreditation in a reports released in September 2022.

Annual accreditation status updates traditionally come about a month after Standards of Learning scores are made public. Last year, that happened in mid-August.

“The Virginia Department of Education is currently analyzing the results from the 2022-2023 academic year,” officials wrote in an unsigned response to a inquiry from the Register & Bee this week. The department said it had not established when the data release will come.

“Three years later, tonight with that vote, we are concluding that process,” Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston said Thursday.

The corrective action plan was in place before Hairston began her tenure with the system.

“We can check that one off,” she said.

Of course, this doesn’t mean there won’t be more adaptations to the policy, but the massive alignment undertaking is complete.

“Well done on the policy” update, Danville School Board Chair Ty’Quan Graves said. “I don’t think people understand how big of a job it is.”

The board also approved a resolution proclaiming September as Attendance Awareness Month.

Absenteeism is a nationwide crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, according to the resolution.

Chronic absences are defined as missing 10% or more of school for any reason.

Although no direct figures concerning absenteeism were presented Thursday night, the vice chair of the school board highlighted it in his end-of-meeting remarks.

In fact, he repeated what he said twice for emphasis.

“Kids need to come to school,” Tyrell Payne said. “You can’t learn at home.”

Board members also highlighted the smooth start to the school year and especially praised the “cleanliness” of the schools.

“Everybody is doing it for the kids,” Graves said of keeping the facilities looking top-notch.

Board member Philip Campbell sparked chuckles from education employees in the audience when he mentioned he went around to schools on the first day and even tried some meals.

“It’s healthy,” he said, with an expression that seemed to say it all when it came to how it tasted.