A talent pipeline: Higher education center bringing economic transformation to the Dan River Region

At any day at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, the large, glassed building on Slayton Avenue, will be full of people — teenagers attending Governor’s School, people and organizations meeting for a conference in the large conference room, scientists working on plants and polymers, older students honing their precision machinery skills and people enjoying lunch in the small café.

IALR was founded in 2002 as a higher education center. It was funded by state and local sources, as well as the tobacco settlement funds disbursed by the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. Established to diversify, transform and grow the economy of Southern Virginia, IALR engages the resources of Virginia Tech, Danville Community College, Averett University and other partners, according to its website.

IALR’s current campus began with the 2002 groundbreaking of the 90,000-square-foot main building. The building became fully operational in 2005. The campus now includes five existing buildings.

IALR’s goal has always been to drive the economic transformation of the region through “applied research, advanced learning, economic development, advanced manufacturing and conference services.”

IALR accomplishes this through a variety of programs, partnerships and collaborations.

“We are one of five higher education centers in Virginia and the president reports to the Virginia Secretary of Education,” said Julie Brown, vice president of advanced learning. “We don’t confer degrees because we are fortunate to live in a place with place-based higher education institutions — Averett University and Danville Community College. We don’t supplant what they offer but augment and fill any gaps.”

Brown leads a team that focuses on the talent pipeline in the region, making sure that local manufacturers now and in the future have the educated and trained workforce they need.

The advanced learning department provides “educational and talent development initiatives” whose goal is to meet the needs of the region’s employers. This is done through collaborations and partnerships across the region and beyond.

“We work in all areas from pre-K to gray,” she said. “We build STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] opportunities, and if they need a degree, we direct them to the appropriate place.”

GO TEC

An example of preparing a pipeline full of educated and trained employees is the program GO TEC, or Great Opportunities in Technology.

“This is a talent pipeline starting at middle school with hands-on training to make sure workers are exposed to their career opportunities and are academically prepared,” Brown said.

Todd Yeatts is the executive vice president for manufacturing advancement at the Institute.

He heads the manufacturing advancement training programs, as well as the operation and strategic direction of the new Center for Manufacturing Advancement on the Institute campus.

He declared GO TEC a “success.”

“It started with a mobile van that went around to the schools, and now it is in 25 middle schools,” he said. “Its success continues to write itself.”

A GO TEC state-of-the-art training lab opened at the Institute’s main facility in October. The renovated lab provides training opportunities in skillsets within five areas: precision machining; welding; IT/cybersecurity; robotics, automation and mechatronics; and advanced materials.

The lab also provides training and support to middle school teachers on the same equipment they use in their classrooms.

“GO TEC develops a pipeline on present jobs and those jobs that are coming in the future, focusing on both academic and skilled positions,” Brown said. “The program provides employment engagement and exposure.”

Brown said the manufacturing base in the region has diversified from what used to be only “the mill” and Goodyear. She estimated there are now 50 different manufacturing businesses looking for workers to fill their jobs.

“We have a lot of explaining to do to these kids that there is a job here for them in Southern Virginia. There are also internships and apprenticeships. We have done a ton of things to help employers connect to talent, such as funding, workshops, research and seminars,” she explained. “We address connection and exposure and rely on our partners to provide education.”

Yeatts said that most people think of manufacturing jobs as “hot and work clothes.”

“But if you see the Center for Manufacturing Advancement, it is spotless, and people are sometimes in lab coats,” he said. “We are also not talking minimum-wage jobs, but six-figure salaries.”

ATDM program

An example of another Institute training program that translates into workforce development is the ATDM, or accelerated training in defense manufacturing, which the IALR describes as “a prototype training platform for rapidly training skilled workers in key trades such as CNC machining and welding for employment in the defense industry.”

CNC machining, or computer numerical control, is a method of automating control of machines through software embedded in a microcomputer attached to the tool.

The multi-year pilot project will test and evaluate ATDM as a training platform for regional training centers that support the defense industrial base, according to atdm.org.

Yeatts explained it is a 16-week federally funded program in partnership with the Navy where students train to work in advanced manufacturing jobs, such as in submarines and military supply chain. It targets transitioning military, industry and other pools of mature leaders.

Partnership with DCC

Still another example of the link between education and workforce training is the optional third-year integrated machining and technology program offered at IALR after students finish the two-year machining technology program at Danville Community College.

“IALR finances and houses the program that is set up like a real-life manufacturing plant, and DCC provides the instruction,” said Allison Moore, director of public relations and communications.

Yeatts said that every single person at IALR is involved in workforce training.

“There are so many good things happening at IALR that it’s a good place to be,” he said.

He noted that even the conferences held at IALR bring in business to the city, requiring hotel rooms and restaurants.

“We are now at the point where this Institute is truly a catalyst for transformation,” Yeatts said. “The challenges now are supply and demand. We have new manufacturers, and we are adding jobs to the old ones. We need more people.”

For information on the many other workforce education and development opportunities offered at IALR, visit ialr.org.