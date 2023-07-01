Jerry Wallace has already made history at Danville Community College.

At 39 year old, he’s the youngest president to captain the ship of the longtime Southside Virginia institution.

If not for his suit, he could easily be mistaken for a student with his jovial attitude and always-on smile.

And he’s not one to shy away from jumping in when needed. For example, wanting to take the Register & Bee to another part of campus during a recent interview, Wallace set off to enlist the help of a security guard and golf cart.

When a guard wasn’t readily available, Wallace took matters into his own hands. He grabbed the keys, signaled “let’s go” and drove the small vehicle himself. In another light-hearted moment, he made a joke as it appeared he scared off some students when they saw “the suit” heading their way.

Marking his one-year anniversary at DCC this month, he’s been a steady face in the community, navigated inherited challenges of the school and set forth a vision that includes expansion and growth with the Caesar’s Virginia casino expected to open next year.

“I hope it doesn’t hinder me that I am so young,” he said in an interview at the campus when asked about his age.

He’ll be 40 in February, by the way.

“I feel fortunate to even have the opportunity and I feel the responsibility to show others that someone a little bit younger can have the knowledge and skill set to be successful,” Wallace explained.

So far, it’s been nothing but a positive as people feel he’s more able to relate to the college.

“Due to my mission to recruit and retain young adults, I was overjoyed to see this young man and his wife approaching me,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones told the Register & Bee, referring to when Wallace was interviewing for the position last year. “I knew Dr. Wallace would be a positive influence, inspiring our young people in the community.”

Telly Tucker, president of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, noted Wallace’s energy, passion and collaborative spirit.

“Since he first stepped into his role, I have been impressed with his genuine care for the wellbeing and success of his students, his willingness to listen and collaborate, and his unwavering commitment to creating a promising future for the community,” Tucker told the Register & Bee.

Boosting morale

When taking over a year ago, morale among employees at DCC was near rock-bottom.

“I was actually asked and told to improve morale,” he said, explaining the college had to have stability and the employees needed to know the school was heading in the right direction.

The reason for the uneasiness? Turnover in leadership. And it wasn’t just the top post — although that itself had a changing of the guard every few years — but other administrative positions, as well.

Muriel Mickle, who acted as interim president until Wallace was tapped for the job, “did a wonderful job of calming the storm,” he said.

At the top of the to-do list, Wallace set out to make sure employees knew if they needed something they can always come to him. He also wanted to build “an atmosphere where employees feel valued and supported.”

And keeping that infectious smile going also goes a long way.

“I think the change has been amazing and it’s a testament to our employees wanting to make a culture where we are successful and students are successful,” he said when asked what morale is like a year later.

Among the things he’s implemented are an all-college monthly meeting and a Halloween costume contest.

“I feel that DCC was just kind of asleep at the wheel, and now that they see we want to engage, everyone has been welcoming,” he explained. “The community has been wonderful to work with.”

By community, he also refers to the city of Danville, Pittsylvania County and Halifax County.

“Dr. Wallace is a change agent in the best sense of the word — identifying viable solutions even in stressful situations and strengthening partnerships for effective outcomes and progress,” Tucker said.

Jones says Wallace is up for any challenge.“He encourages team building amongst individuals around him, including students, faculty, staff and board members,” the Danville mayor told the Register & Bee. “He knows the challenges in advance and instead of running from them he runs toward them with a ‘can do’ spirit.”

As a reward for the 6% enrollment growth — something that bucks the statewide and national trends — he offered employees the chance to have a little more time off on Fridays by working longer hours Monday through Thursdays this summer.

Wallace attributes the enrollment bump to efforts to be more visible in the community.

Danville living

Wallace lives with wife Allyson, newborn daughter, Kennedy, and dog — Ace the Prez Pup, a popular critter when on campus — in a loft in the heart of the River District.

“We really enjoy the River District and downtown area where we live,” Wallace said. “The city of Danville does an amazing job connecting citizens to resources and offering engaging activities downtown.”

Before he was offered the position, he apparently did his homework on the area.

“I felt at times they were giving me the tour,” Jones said of walking around Danville with Wallace more than a year ago when he was interviewing for the position.

While he loves his current loft, he’s on a waiting list for a space at the transforming White Mill Building overlooking the Dan River.

When he first arrived in the city a year ago, he kept an open mind and didn’t set any expectations, but felt Danville had “unlocked potential” and the resources available to be successful.

“Locally there is so much going on within economic development, education and reimagining the up an and coming Danville,” he explained.

And the city is getting noticed. When Wallace ventures to Richmond, people tell him they hear “lots of things are going on in Danville.” He’s always happy to smile and confirm the positive trends in the River City and invite them down to see it in person.

“I think Danville is on the rise,” he said. “Whether it’s education, economic development or just being innovative and looking at things differently.”

Wallace believes Danville will be a community to stand out across the state.

Other challenges

DCC is the the same boat with other areas of higher education currently undergoing a shift. It all started with COVID-19 and the realization that many jobs can be performed remotely.

“It’s hard to keep IT employees, because they are getting offers that are remote,” Wallace said. “For the industry, there’s just a lot of things going on.”

To that end, Wallace said they are looking at positions that may not need to report to campus sometime down the road, something that would provide an incentive and help keep current workers and lure new employees.

“We have to be competitive,” he stressed.

Currently DCC does not offer and remote-work jobs.

“Education is an old institution that takes a long time to change,” he said.

Another issue is a stigma in Southern Virginia against higher education in general. That’s because for many years people could just go into an industry and they already knew they could get a job.

To change that mindset, Wallace wants to get more people on campus, even if it’s not for a course of study. One new offering will be for community classes, like photography as an example.

Big shoes to fill

After two decades at the helm of DCC, Carlyle Ramsey retired in August 2013. But the educational icon certainly is no stranger and attends nearly 95% of the activities that involve the community and DCC.

“He’s a person I can call anytime for advice,” Wallace said. In fact, one of Wallace’s goals is to return DCC to the “powerhouse it once was” when Ramsey was in charge.“Dr. Ramsey, his legacy is just amazing,” Wallace explained. “His tenure was some of the best years that DCC had as far as enrollment and morale.”

Wallace is simply happy the former president is still actively involved with the college.

“We wouldn’t be as good as we are if it wasn’t for the foundation he set,” Wallace explained.

New projects

A major project for Wallace has been to relaunch the building trade programs, something that was disbanded by a “previous leadership decision.”

Now, it’s his top priority, especially with housing crisis in the area.

“We know we are behind right now and DCC is doing our best to respond,” he said, explaining the nearest build trades program is in Lynchburg.

“Relaunching the building trades/construction program has been a priority for the past six months,” he said. “With the housing shortage and lack of skilled trade workers this is must have program in our community.”

Wallace believes if they can produce the skilled workers, that may help to lure a company to make investments in the area.

He’s working with the Danville Regional Foundation, the Danville Industrial Development Authority and other local companies to bring it all together.

“We are at the end of finding a location and making an announcement,” he told the Register & Bee.

Another program under development is aviation maintenance and technology. That’s linked with an partnership between Averett University and the Danville Regional Airport.

Tiffany Franks, president of Averett University, said Wallace understands the need for forge partnerships and pointed to this endeavor as a prime example to help build out the workforce pipeline.“Averett and DCC have long been connected and working together, and this past year has only strengthened and expanded those long-standing ties,” she told the Register & Bee.

“Our workforce department is also hosting industry sector round tables so DCC can build customized training for current employees as well as train individuals looking to gain a skill to get a job,” he explained.

Precision machining remains a hot buzzword at the college, but other programs are seeing “encouraging signs” like graphic arts, nursing and HVAC.

“DCC is reimagining our partnerships with industry and how our programs align with industry expectations,” Wallace said. “Most recently we advertised for an apprenticeship coordinator which will help us place students with employers prior to graduation.”

Public schools

DCC’s early college program was so popular, it’s going to double in the fall.

The idea behind that is for juniors and seniors in high school to take college courses — on the DCC campus — that are eligible to meet the standards of the high school classes.

“Danville Public School is doing wonderful with our early college program,” Wallace said. The Danville school system pays the the tuition for the students.

In the first cohort, 20 students gradated. They are expected at least 40 for the next one.

“They get to experience the college feel,” Wallace said, echoing his mission to be “more approachable” for the community.

Growing

Then the full casino opens next year, DCC is expecting another boost in enrollment.

“We are expecting growth,” Wallace said. “We are planning on an influx from employees’ families from the casino.”

The college is looking to build its infrastructure to accommodate the added students. They know the future employees and families are going to want to get trained.

“We are going to be ready at the college,” he said.

He also wants to zero-in on focusing on what he calls “underserved and underrepresented non-traditional student populations.”

Many people in Danville don’t have a high school diploma or GED.

To help, DCC recently hired a dean of Middle College and Strategic Partnerships to help residents complete GEDs and then going into a workforce program.

“By uplifting this population, it helps improve our skilled workforce, increases enrollment, provides the localities with more employed tax paying citizens and allows individuals the opportunity to raise their socioeconomic status,” he said. Education is the great equalizer so DCC is being intentional to reclaim citizens who may not believe college is for them.”

Longevity

Wallace and his wife love the area and he plans to say with DCC as long as the college advisory board members and the Virginia Community College chancellor are happy with his service.Stability is something the Danville mayor says is important to the region.

“I have personally experienced, in the past 2 ½ years, three presidents,” Jones explained. “Dr. Wallace has gathered a leadership cabinet and executive council that works well together and uses the mission of the college to be the driving force of their decision-making.”

Jones calls it “imperative” that DCC keeps leadership stability to focus on education and making the community workforce ready for that lies again.

Averett’s president agrees.

“Leadership longevity matters — it fuels institutional and student success,” Franks said. “Passionate, strong, leadership longevity matters, and that’s what Dr. Wallace is bringing.”

Tucker explained that DCC is “an integral part of the education and economic ecosystem,” so much so that its strong leadership is a key component in transforming the region.

He hopes the community can benefit from Wallace’s leadership for years to come.

“With the recent birth of our daughter Kennedy we are forever tied to Danville and it will have a special place in our hearts regardless of my tenure,” Wallace said.