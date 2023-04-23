Imagine a third grade student is about to learn about simple machines.

Instead of just one class spending an hour or so on the topic, the full day is devoted to integrated lessons.

For example, in science class they not only talk about the machines, but little ones get hands-on experience with them. Then in English, they read about the impacts of simple machines around the world. When it comes time for math, the problems will center on simple machines.

For history, the class will learn about things like aqueducts, again focused on the same theme.

Now the fun part. For elective STEM classes, students will get to build machines and prototypes.

Come August, this will be a reality for about 180 elementary students with the launch of a new program in the city.

Known as the Activ8 STEM Academy — it's pronounced "activate" — the new initiative will roll out for Danville Public Schools. The program's name refers to the eight career pathway programs available to students.

“The whole day is integrated learning, so students see the real-world application in all that they do," Olivia McCraw, the science curriculum coordinator for Danville Public Schools, said in a Friday interview with the Register & Bee. "From that, they’ll solve real-world problems using that knowledge."

This all started in the fall of 2021 when Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston came up with the idea.

McCraw said Hairston has been the "visionary" for the project.

“She kind of gave us the idea and let us roll with it," McCraw explained, also noting the endeavor involved countless others. “I could talk about all the people who have helped us all day, but it’s been a huge effort.”

Daily learning will feature things like robotics, snap circuits and claymation.

“There are so many different technology pieces students will be able to explore with and learn in this program,” she said.

How it works

The new academy is designed for students in grades three through five to be immersed in the whole STEM experience.

That education buzzword — it stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics — has been around for a while, and is "crucial for the development of modern society," McCraw said.

The program is open to a maximum of 180 students who had to apply to be a part of it. Only 10 students from each grade level of the city's elementary schools will be allowed to participate.

The application period is now closed, and McCraw said they are "very close" to the enrollment cap. Officials said students soon will learn if they've been accepted.

“The interest was very high to be a brand-new thing," she said.

“Activ8 is a program that will be in itself a school," she explained. "It is essentially a school.”

It will be housed at the I.W. Taylor building, sharing space with the school system's virtual academy that launched after COVID-19. Federal coronavirus relief funding helped to renovate the facility that opened in 2021.

The students are still enrolled in their respective elementary schools, but they'll spend their days in the Activ8 Academy. That means when it comes to testing results, the scores will be counted for the individual elementary schools and not the academy.

“It’s the opening — if you will — for elementary students to kind of explore all different career options," McCraw explained of the academy.

But it doesn't mean STEM education isn't a part of everyday learning for all Danville students

“Active8 is still a component of that," McCraw explained. “We’re just adding to that experience."

The school system is still reaching every student with the pathways being pushed into each school and all students have access to STEM electives.

This program is for students who "want more access to all-day, integrated, hands-on learning.”

When asked if the project was part of the corrective action plan from the state — initiated since only two Danville schools are fully accredited — McCraw said “Here in Danville, we’re always striving to do better and be better and have more for our students.”

The aim is to give students more access, and the pathways were selected because they meet the needs of the region. Examples of the pathways include manufacturing sciences and hospitality and tourism.

“We talked with all kinds of different community members, parents, stakeholders, our principals, our teachers — you name it — we talked to a lot of people and even districts around us to find out what the needs are.”

Larger project

This is all part of a larger project for Danville Public Schools designed to give children a competitive edge with the added "resources and opportunities" coming to the Dan River Region.

“We want our students to be exposed from a very early age to all of the opportunities that are there for them," McCraw said. "And we want to provide them the learning and skills necessary to meet those needs for their own interest and their own lifelong learning.”

Activ8 will be the first step in that process.

When asked why these three particular grade levels were selected, McCraw said they felt it was just a good place to start.

It’s where students can begin the exploratory-type learning and grow with programs in middle and high schools.

“It was a good way to begin the journey for students with these particular pathways and exposures to career opportunities and more technology and more hands-on learning,” she said.

In the coming years, the Langston campus will be home to what the system will call Innov8 and George Washington High School will house the Motiv8 program.

McCraw broke it down like this: elementary is about exploring, so students get a taste of what's out there. In the middle school years, children get to investigate the options and by high school they go on a "deep dive" on what drives their passion.

“Some of this is new, some of this is stuff we’ve already had,” she said, "but the academies help to bring it all together."

By the time students leave high school, they can have dual enrollment credits in college, certifications and even licenses for differing pathways.

“The sky is the limit," she said.

Other reaction

Over at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, STEM education is a major part of the mission, according to Julie Brown, vice president of advanced learning.

"We are very excited to see the positive impact that the Danville Public Schools STEM Academy has on our region," Brown said in a statement to the Register & Bee.

The Institute has programs like Great Opportunities in Technology and Engineering Careers — known as GO TEC — summer STEM camps and Academy for Engineering & Technology to introduce students in grades K-12 to potential career paths in STEM.

"Through a strong network of partners across the commonwealth, we cultivate a pipeline of talent in high-demand STEM sectors like robotics and automation, precision machining, IT and cybersecurity, and welding," Brown explained. "This regional emphasis on STEM career paths positively influences economic development, providing a strong talent pool for local employers and serving as a pull for new businesses."

Danville Community College President Jerry Wallace said STEM is linked to a lot of career and technical education programs in demand in the region.

"Exposing students to STEM opens doors to important learning concepts and even their imagination," he told the Register & Bee, noting students in Danville Public Schools will be "better prepared for higher education and the workforce" with this program.

"Attracting and retaining companies with these jobs ensures that local students, with all the needed certifications and education, can obtain high-quality STEM positions right here in Southern Virginia," Brown said.

Specifics about the academy

The system has selected Chuck Simmons to be the leader of the academy, officially known as the instructional supervisor, Lanie Davis, a spokesperson for Danville Public Schools, confirmed. Simmons currently serves as the assistant principal of Woodberry Hills Elementary School.

There will be teachers for each grade level for science, math, English and social studies. The academy also will have what's known as a media/innovation specialist; art, music and PE/health teachers; and a school counselor.

"We are reallocating some existing resources, such as transportation and teaching positions, so there will be no additional cost for those items," McCraw said when asked about the price for the new program. "However, the additional costs come in hiring an instructional supervisor, supplies and furnishings."

Overall, the price tag is about $200,000 and is already included in the school budget for the next fiscal year.

Right now the classrooms are being updated to prepare for the new year in August.

It’s more like sprucing up, painting and getting new furniture, McCraw said. Also, there will be a place for indoor gardening and a greenhouse that needs to be built.

“We do plan to be ready by the end of July for the start of school,” she said.

“It’s an elementary program, so we wanted it to be bright colors," McCraw explained, noting the school colors are green in blue.

“We wanted it to be very adaptable, very accessible," she said. "Here students can be up and moving around, collaborating and then have space for hands-on learning.”

Class sizes will be somewhat similar to other schools with a cap of 20 students.

There's even a new mascot, but Danville Public Schools is keeping specific details of that under wraps, at least for now.