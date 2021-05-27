After a pandemic year, a new school of thought for summer sessions

Dan River Region school leaders are hoping to regain lost ground because of the COVID-19 pandemic with an overhauled summer school program.

Both public school systems in Danville and Pittsylvania County are reengineering the typical programs during a period that's normally an extended break for students.

“It’s an opportunity for students to catch up due to the pandemic," said Mark Jones, superintendent in Pittsylvania County. "We’re going over skills that were not covered this year.”

For the first time, the county will provide bus service to the summer session that also will include breakfast and lunch for students.

In the city and county, longer hours and more days are on the summer agenda.

Elementary education and middle school programs will be held for 16 days with a minimum of 80 hours of direct instruction for first through rising sixth graders in the county. The program will be integrated instruction specifically targeting those students who particularly struggled with reading, writing and math.

The county will operate under a 4-day week Monday-Thursday. The program is currently scheduled to start June 21 and run through July 22. The deadline to register for classes for the summer term is 1 p.m. June 7.