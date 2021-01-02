After COVID-19 outbreak, Westover Christian Academy will have some students learn virtually next week

As a COVID-19 precaution, only half of the grades at Westover Christian Academy will return from winter break to in-person learning on Monday. The other grades will have to wait until Jan. 11.

The school is listed by the Virginia Department of Health as the site of an outbreak with 18 confirmed or probable positive cases dating back to Dec. 15. Administrator John Cline said Saturday that figure should be interpreted as 18 exposures to the virus, instead of 18 positive tests. He estimated the number of positive cases from that group to be around six.

Cline did not offer specific details surrounding the outbreak, but confirmed the activity happened in the middle school or above grades.

The health department defines an outbreak with at least two positive cases, according to the state's centralized outbreak dashboard.

"The numbers listed only include cases and deaths that are linked to one of these facility outbreaks," the website explains. "If an employee, resident, student, client, or patient tests positive for COVID-19 but their exposure to the virus was determined to be outside of the setting, and they did not pass the virus on to anyone in the facility, then this case will not be counted on this dashboard."