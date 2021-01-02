After COVID-19 outbreak, Westover Christian Academy will have some students learn virtually next week

As a COVID-19 precaution, only half of the grades at Westover Christian Academy will return from winter break to in-person learning on Monday. The other grades will have to wait until Jan. 11.
The school is listed by the Virginia Department of Health as the site of an outbreak with 18 confirmed or probable positive cases dating back to Dec. 15. Administrator John Cline said Saturday that figure should be interpreted as 18 exposures to the virus, instead of 18 positive tests. He estimated the number of positive cases from that group to be around six.
Cline did not offer specific details surrounding the outbreak, but confirmed the activity happened in the middle school or above grades.
The health department defines an outbreak with at least two positive cases, according to the state's centralized outbreak dashboard.
"The numbers listed only include cases and deaths that are linked to one of these facility outbreaks," the website explains. "If an employee, resident, student, client, or patient tests positive for COVID-19 but their exposure to the virus was determined to be outside of the setting, and they did not pass the virus on to anyone in the facility, then this case will not be counted on this dashboard."
In any case, there is enough coronavirus activity for the school to bring only preschoolers through sixth graders back into classrooms on Monday. Students in grades seven through 12 will learn virtually for the first week of January.
Cline said it was important for younger students to receive as much in-person instruction as possible, but also, “we’re not seeing any [COVID-19] activity in the lower grades.”
The decision to start January with a week of virtual learning closely resembles the school’s choice to implement a virtual week before the winter break. From Dec. 14-18, second graders and above all learned virtually.
“The biggest reason was trying to allow families to isolate so they would not have to be quarantined on Christmas Day,” Cline said. “We had two weeks for Christmas break. We didn’t want to see our families pick up anything through the school that would cause them to miss their Christmas with family.”
Because Danville and surrounding areas saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the weeks following Thanksgiving, Cline said the school wanted to add a virtual week to start January to lessen the risk of spreading anything picked up during Christmas gatherings.
“Assuming that the area sees an increase from Christmas like we saw with Thanksgiving, just allow an extra week to allow that to settle,” he said.
Westover is the second school in the Pittsyvlania-Danville Health District with a COVID-19 outbreak. Danville's Sacred Heart Catholic School reported an outbreak Nov. 30 involving seven cases.
In the first two days of 2021, 108 new cases have been reported in Danville. Pittsylvania County added 108 alone on New Year’s Day, followed by 38 more on Saturday.
Cline said the school issued reminders to families before the holidays and again this week that they should be mindful of COVID-19 prevention strategies, such as social distancing, washing hands and avoiding large groups.
“Let’s take advantage of this last week and make sure when we come back we’re able to stay back,” Cline said of his message.