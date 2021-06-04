After Dan River High School students reel in state fishing championship, they hope to catch national title

Ferguson and Thomas said the weather conditions of the first day of the tournament — April 24 — were rough due to rain. However, the two were prepared as soon they hit the lake.

“We’ve been fishing in the rain for a long time,” Thomas said.

“We knew it was going to rain. We just went ahead and accepted the fact that we were going to fish in the rain,” Ferguson said.

Not as easy as it seems

Some will argue fishing can be easy. And some will say all it takes is bait and string to reel a fish in. But for serious fisherman like Ferguson and Thomas, there are numerous skills they learn before heading to the lake.

“Casting, finding out where the fish are and where they hitting that time of year,” Ferguson said, listing what they go over in preparation. “It's all about water temperature, water depth, figuring out if it’s going to be cloudy that day, extremely sunny, rainy or if a cold front is coming through. It’s a whole list that I could go on and on about.”