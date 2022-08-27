After gun found at GW, students go through metal detectors to enter school

Students entering George Washington High School now must walk through metal detectors after a gun was found in the book bag of a 15-year-old this week.

Lanie Davis, a spokesperson for Danville Public Schools, confirmed the new mandate in place until further notice with the Register & Bee on Friday.

While three units have been used since classes resumed Aug. 8, a total of six will be in place starting next week.

Previously, the metal detectors were used randomly "in the interest of a smooth take in process in the morning and to not cut into instructional time," Davis told the newspaper.

After a fight broke out Tuesday afternoon at the high school in Danville, security officers were notified one of the students involved had a handgun, the Danville Police Department reported this week.

Police said that student was taken to what was described as a "secure office" where the firearm was located in his book bag. Authorities stressed the gun was never “displayed in a threatening manner” or discharged. No other weapons were found in a search.

Authorities sought charges of felony possession of a firearm on school grounds and underage possession of a firearm against the unnamed teenager.

Davis said safety continues to be the No. 1 priority across the school district.

"We are looking at using our current protocols more frequently and looking at additional safety technology," she told the Register & Bee via email. "We will continue to monitor and adjust safety measures as needed."

When asked to describe the level of security in place at the high school Tuesday, Davis spoke broadly saying the security team is comprised of administrators, security officers and school resource officers.

"We do keep other measures confidential," she explained.

Last year, parents voiced concern to Superintendent Angela Hairston during a September meeting at GW's auditorium that was scheduled to focus on the opening of schools. However, it came days after Danville police were summoned to GW for a fight.

Parents attending pointed to the ongoing altercations. One compared a fight in the school's gym — captured on video and circulated through social media channels — to watching a boxing match at home.

Davis did not immediately have access to data detailing how many fights have occurred at the school this month, she told the Register & Bee on Friday.

Tech changes

Lee Vogler, a member of Danville City Council, is eying a specific technology called Evolv Express as a solution in not only GW, but all schools in Danville.

"City Council is not going to micromanage the school system but public safety is one of our fundamental responsibilities as a local government and, to me, that applies to our schools as well," Vogler said Friday.

Evolv Express is designed to spot concealed weapons — and other threats — using a combination of advanced digital sensors and artificial intelligence, according to the company's website.

The touchless system can screen up to 3,600 people per hour, according to the company. That's about 10 times faster than a traditional metal detector.

"I'm glad that adjustments have been made so quickly and I look forward to discussing updating our school security systems to a 21st Century model, like Evolv, which is more effective and efficient than old fashioned metal detectors," Vogler wrote in a message. "This is the system being used at major theme parks, emergency departments and stadiums."

Vogler said he's reached out to administration at Danville Public Schools and — based on his conversations — they have funds in place for a system like this at GW and Galileo Magnet High School.

"I am willing to have whatever conversations need to be had to make sure we can implement a system like this at our schools, as well as possibly adding more SROs," he said.

New safety era

School safety catapulted to the forefront of a national conversation after a May 24 mass shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Texas.

Locally, Danville police quickly credited others student alerting officials to the gun on school grounds.

“This case is an example of how members of the community can save lives and improve the safety of everyone when they ‘see something and say something’ to authorities,” police wrote in a release this week. “The Danville Police Department continues to encourage citizens to share information as we partner to reduce violent crime in our community.”

Davis also stressed the need for students, parents and the community to speak out, echoing the police department's motto of "see something, say something."

"We want all parents to be engaged in the safety of our school," she said. "We encourage parents to have conversations with their children about behavioral consequences and to be aware of what their children might have in their possession."