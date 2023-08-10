CHATHAM — On the eve of the start of classes for the new year, Tuesday night’s Pittsylvania County School Board meeting resembled the mood often felt leading up to Christmas Day.

Chairman Calvin Doss said he went to open houses hosted Monday at schools throughout the county, and at every turn he saw — and felt — the excitement among teachers.

He then quizzed audience members if they were excited ahead of Wednesday’s opening.

“I am too, and I don’t even go to school anymore,” he said.

When it came time for Jessica Jones, the president of the Pittsylvania Education Association, to head to the podium for her presentation, Doss asked her if she was ready for the new year.

“I was born ready,” Jones said, noting she’s noticed a high energy level and a sense of positivity.

“I do want to say, it’s a beautiful thing to see the excitement in my colleagues that we are all in this for y’all,” Jones said as she turned toward four students, all school board representatives from the county’s high schools.

Jones specially gave a “shout out” to Gretna Elementary School in particular for a retro-themed vibe for the year.

“Are you feeling groovy about learning,” she asked the board. “Because you should be.”

She then asked Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones if he felt groovy.

He nodded with a smile.

The superintendent heaped praise on the central office staff for work over the break, but especially highlighted teachers for the “good work that they’ve done over the summer.”

Even though they are on a 10-month contract, Jones knows instructors spend the down time working, planning and preparing for the next school year.

On other note, Jones said the school system in the coming months should have a better grasp on how much revenue the 1% sales tax will bring in for school construction. That started in July after voters approved a referendum last November.

The increase brought the sales tax rate to 6.3% but does not apply to groceries, essential personal hygiene projects, agriculture items and medication.

One main goal will be to get rid of the mobile units at the county’s elementary schools and upgrade the heating, ventilating and air conditioning — commonly called HVAC — in the classrooms.

There are six elementary schools that use the mobile units because there’s not enough adequate space.

Also, an attack-resistant film product to cover glass will go up soon in the county schools, as “another safety matter,” Jones said.

Kenyon Scott, assistant superintendent of operations for Pittsylvania County Schools, provided an overall update that highlighted a recent mass-casualty drill at Gretna Middle School, marking the largest by undertaking the county — and region — to date.

About 170 admin, teachers and support staff took part of the mock shooting situation in the northern edge of the county.

Among other notes, he assured board members that despite an ongoing nationwide shortage of school bus drivers, the system stands ready to have all 173 routes covered. In fact, there are about 10 teachers — who also have a license to drive a school bus — who are enlisted to help.