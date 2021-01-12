Amid circulating skepticism, Dan River Region schools preparing for staff COVID-19 vaccine distributions

While some of Virginia’s health districts advanced into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination distribution Monday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District may have to wait until the end of January or early February.
Phase 1a of the distribution prioritized health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities as the first recipients of the vaccine. Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, such as police officers and firefighters, public transit and grocery store workers, mail carriers and government officials. It also includes child care and education personnel.
Although the local health district is not yet in Phase 1b, Danville and Pittsylvania County schools are planning ahead for when vaccines are available for teachers, bus drivers and all other staff members.
“We’re laying the groundwork right now so that when it becomes available, when we’re next in line, that we’re ready for vaccines for our staff,” said Mark Jones, superintendent of Pittsylvania County Schools.
He said the school division has already distributed a survey so staff members can indicate if they would like to be included in the vaccine distribution. Contact information for those who wish to receive the vaccine is shared with the health department, Jones said, and they will be contacted when it is available to them.
“As soon as we’re notified, we’ll be ready,” he said.
A similar survey will be made available to Danville Public Schools employees starting Wednesday, Superintendent Angela Hairston said.
Hairston acknowledged that there has been some skepticism regarding the effectiveness of the various vaccines being distributed. Part of ensuring a healthy and protected community, to say nothing of a healthy and protected school workforce, will be to ease those concerns with facts about the vaccine’s safety.
“First, we need to share accurate information and our hospital to provide information to employees,” Hairston said. “That’s key to dispel rumors.”
Hairston added she will sign up for the vaccine as soon as she can, and she will “strongly encourage” all staff members to do the same.
The Virginia Department of Education does not have an official stance on whether or not teachers and other school staff should receive the vaccination. Charles Pyle, the VDOE director of media relations, said those recommendations should only come from health officials.
“What we’ve done in providing our guidance to school divisions, when that guidance is about health-related matters, our guidance is the VDH guidance,” Pyle said. “Our guidance is the CDC guidance.”
Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said through email on Tuesday it is the VDH’s recommendation that teachers receive the vaccine.
The skepticism about the vaccine is already circulating among some of the teachers across the region, though.
“In talking with colleagues, there might be some hesitancy from some folks to take it,” Danville Education Association President Kim Roberson said.
Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania Education Association, reports a similar mindset.
“In informal conversations, I’d say it’s 50-50. Like literally half and half,” she said. “There are a lot of questions associated with it.”
Hairston recognizes the uneasiness of some teachers and staff, but she’s optimistic that most will choose in favor of receiving the vaccine.
“I’ve been around some very positive-thinking people, and I hope our staff will see it as a positive,” she said.