Amid circulating skepticism, Dan River Region schools preparing for staff COVID-19 vaccine distributions

While some of Virginia’s health districts advanced into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination distribution Monday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District may have to wait until the end of January or early February.

Phase 1a of the distribution prioritized health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities as the first recipients of the vaccine. Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, such as police officers and firefighters, public transit and grocery store workers, mail carriers and government officials. It also includes child care and education personnel.

Although the local health district is not yet in Phase 1b, Danville and Pittsylvania County schools are planning ahead for when vaccines are available for teachers, bus drivers and all other staff members.

“We’re laying the groundwork right now so that when it becomes available, when we’re next in line, that we’re ready for vaccines for our staff,” said Mark Jones, superintendent of Pittsylvania County Schools.

He said the school division has already distributed a survey so staff members can indicate if they would like to be included in the vaccine distribution. Contact information for those who wish to receive the vaccine is shared with the health department, Jones said, and they will be contacted when it is available to them.