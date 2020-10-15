Angela Hairston, a former Danville educator, tapped to lead city schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board Chair Malishai Woodbury said: "Dr. Hairston has done some incredible work in her short time here and while we are still processing this announcement, we support Dr. Hairston in making a decision that she feels is best for her personal growth and career. Our board has been through some difficult times in recent months, but I can assure you will do what we think is best for students, best for staff and best for our community. We will begin working immediately to find someone who will take the reins of this difficult work and carry on. We can't stop, the learning must continue."