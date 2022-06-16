As COVID-19 worries fade, enrollment erodes in Danville's virtual academy

Parents are less worried about their children returning to in-person learning, and that has led to a drop in enrollment at Danville Public Schools' I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy.

There are about 325 students signed up for virtual learning at the facility that used to house I.W. Taylor Elementary School — a 63% decrease from about 900 during the academy's inaugural session this past school year.

"The drop was due to the fact that parents felt more comfortable face-to-face considering the lower cases of COVID," said Danville Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston. "We missed very few days this year as a school district due to COVID."

Closed in 2013 because of dwindling student population and a budget deficit, the former Taylor Elementary School in Danville opened back up last fall for remote learning. Teachers at the location provided lessons for their students who were at home.

The facility caters to all grade levels. The cost to renovate the building for the academy was $2.4 million, with that money coming from coronavirus recovery funding. No state or local money went toward the project.

The coronavirus pandemic precipitated a new style of learning from home, and some students — along with their parents — wanted that to continue, even as both Danville and Pittsylvania County schools had planned to return to a traditional, face-to-face schedule five days a week in the fall of 2021.

There are no plans to close the facility, with school officials intending to keep the academy operating as an alternative for students.

"We feel that the Virtual Academy will remain a viable option for students in years to come," said Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis. "I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy will continue to be housed on the I.W. Taylor campus."

The advantage of the academy, Danville school leaders have said, is that it provides a common space for teachers to collaborate with other instructors who are navigating the still-new, and sometimes turbulent, waters of remote education.

"Many of our students thrived and excelled using the virtual platform," Davis said. "The parents and students are thrilled that our school board and superintendent seek to provide opportunities to serve all children in the manner that best suits their learning needs."

As for overall enrollment in the school system, it has remained consistent, Davis said.

"We will not know our new enrollment for 2022-23 until all kindergarten students arrive," Davis said.

As for teachers at the academy, they transition to face-to-face instruction with the students, Hairston said.

In addition to the I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy, the school district collaborates with Virtual Virginia as well.

"We have 60 students enrolled in summer school using the virtual platform for accelerated learning/courses," Hairston said.

