As fall registration opens, DCC expands enrollment efforts

In an effort to better serve students and those who may be interested in attending classes in the fall, Danville Community College is now open for registration for the fall semester with more opportunities than ever for potential students to come to campus and get enrolled.

“With fall enrollment well underway, we are taking a look at the students that we serve and are taking extra care to ensure accessibility in our student facing areas,” said Jerry Wallace, president at DCC. “We know that students who work, care for children, or have other barriers may have a difficult time coming to campus during traditional business hours. Providing appointment-free and weekend hours for these individuals to come to campus and get registered for classes will help support this need.”

DCC enrollment and advising services, business office/student accounts and financial aid office will be open for walk-ins with no appointment on Wednesdays in August from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Wyatt Building on the DCC campus. Prospective students can come in to inquire about classes, apply to attend DCC, register and pay for classes and apply for financial aid.

DCC will also be holding an open enrollment event on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20 to provide weekend access to those who wish to apply and enroll in classes for the Fall Semester.

“This is such a great opportunity to open our campus on the weekend for those who may have trouble coming in during the week,” said Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs for DCC. “We want to make it as easy as possible for our students to reach their higher education goals with us. Interested individuals can utilize this time as a ‘one-stop-shop’ to get started at DCC.”

To learn more, visit danville.edu.