As first semester nears end, school districts still looking to address student engagement during virtual learning

“Parental buy-in is vital to the success of the virtual learning process,” she wrote. “Teachers are reaching out to both the student and parent and making every effort to assist where needed.”

Jones said internet access issues are especially prevalent in Pittsylvania County, so teachers and the administration have tried to be flexible regarding connectivity and when assignments are turned in, but the slack afforded so far might soon be tightening out of necessity.

“Even if school’s a little different, we still have the requirement — students have to show that they’ve mastered the work,” Jones said. “We’ve been flexible, but there’s still that requirement that students will have to provide to teachers the evidence that they’re learning from home.”

Jones said right now it’s only a “small group of children” who look to be at risk of not advancing to the next grade, but he’s confident that enhanced tutoring efforts, as well as more accumulated time in the classrooms, will help the students who need it the most.

“For the most part our children are working very hard and doing a very good job, but we want to make sure that all of our kids are performing well,” he said.