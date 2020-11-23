As first semester nears end, school districts still looking to address student engagement during virtual learning

Heading into this COVID-19 pandemic-impacted school year, one of the chief concerns among administrators at both local school districts was making sure that students remained engaged in their studies while learning remotely.
Though Pittsylvania County Schools and Danville Public Schools have both reintroduced some students to in-person instruction within the last two months, virtual learning still plays a significant role in the education system this year. (However, Danville Public School will pause face-to-face learning next week as COVID-19 cases grow in the district.)
Some students have chosen to remain as virtual learners, of course, but for those who wished to receive in-person instruction when it was available, they have between one and three remote days per week.
In Pittsylvania County, the process of keeping students engaged while away from the school buildings appears to be a challenge that has not yet been mastered, according to updates from various principals that Superintendent Mark Jones shared at a school board meeting earlier this month.
Principals at the system’s high schools and middle schools voiced concerns regarding student “apathy” and an unwillingness to participate in virtual settings if they were even logged in at all. Some middle school principals wrote that it seems that students consider their virtual days as “down time.” Some parents from that level have requested that assignments not have due dates, and that students should simply return assignments once they get around to completing them.
Principals at the elementary school level wrote in to say that grades are lower than they should be, some students are not returning assignments from virtual days and some students will not be adequately prepared to move on to the next grades.
Jones said the notes from principals shine a light on where instruction throughout the district can still improve. Most often, he said, that’s done with enhanced face-to-face learning opportunities.
“When a child is with our teachers two days, I’m sure they’re getting an excellent education,” he told the Register & Bee. “But when they’re at home, they’ve got to do the work on their own, and I’m sure they have questions for teachers that need answering.”
Jones said that teachers are reaching out to work with students on the in-person days when a student is present, but the student must also come prepared to ask his or her question to take advantage of that in-person time.
“Our teachers are working extremely hard to make it work,” he said.
Also a city concern
In Danville Public Schools, the topic of student engagement on remote days has not been as explicitly discussed publicly in the same way as Pittsylvania County, but the concern is still there.
Anne Moore-Sparks, a spokesperson for Danville Public Schools, wrote in an email that a majority of the district’s students are logging in to classes appropriately and turning in assignments on time.
“For those students who are struggling, our teachers work with them one-on-one to make sure they are successful,” she wrote. “This collaboration is no different than any other school year.”
Moore-Sparks added that student morale has also likely taken a hit given the strange circumstances surrounding the academic year.
“Our face-to-face students are excited to be back in the classroom, but they recognize it is different,” she wrote. “Our seniors, who will have to deal with COVID for their entire senior year, are disappointed that they are missing out on senior activities. Virtual students are disappointed and are missing their peers.”
Impact of parents
As far as classroom achievement is concerned, though, both school districts recognize the positive impact that parental support can have. Included in that is parents holding their child accountable for their schoolwork.
“It’s even more so important now that parents take an active role in ensuring that their children are online with the teachers, that their children are doing their work the best they can do,” Jones said. “We understand the hardships that parents and families are working through right now, but it’s so critical that parents work with their children during this time.”
Moore-Sparks made a similar point.
“Parental buy-in is vital to the success of the virtual learning process,” she wrote. “Teachers are reaching out to both the student and parent and making every effort to assist where needed.”
Jones said internet access issues are especially prevalent in Pittsylvania County, so teachers and the administration have tried to be flexible regarding connectivity and when assignments are turned in, but the slack afforded so far might soon be tightening out of necessity.
“Even if school’s a little different, we still have the requirement — students have to show that they’ve mastered the work,” Jones said. “We’ve been flexible, but there’s still that requirement that students will have to provide to teachers the evidence that they’re learning from home.”
Jones said right now it’s only a “small group of children” who look to be at risk of not advancing to the next grade, but he’s confident that enhanced tutoring efforts, as well as more accumulated time in the classrooms, will help the students who need it the most.
“For the most part our children are working very hard and doing a very good job, but we want to make sure that all of our kids are performing well,” he said.
Moore-Sparks echoed that sentiment, saying in-person instruction will become more and more impactful as the school year goes on.
“Since the classrooms are smaller there is more individualized attention given to the student,” she wrote.
