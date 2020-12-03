As pandemic escalates, Danville Public Schools reverting back to virtual learning until at least Jan. 5

During her first school board meeting as Superintendent of Danville Public Schools, Angela Hairston gave a recommendation for a return to virtual learning for all students until at least Jan. 5 in light of the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All seven members of the Danville School Board voted in favor of the recommendation.

Danville Public Schools students returned from Thanksgiving break this week in virtual learning as a precaution after the school system saw a surge of positive cases across the district since the start of November. Thursday’s decision extends that virtual learning period into the first few days of 2021.

Hairston said a number of factors went into her recommendation, but chief among them were the number of positive cases potentially stemming from Thanksgiving gatherings and a need to assess the district’s transportation framework.

“We’re hearing a lot about Thanksgiving numbers, so we’ll have more time to look again more critically at the numbers and see if there is an impact around the holidays and adjust,” Hairston told the Register & Bee after the meeting.

It is possible another extension could be discussed and voted upon at the Dec. 17 meeting.