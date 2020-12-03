As pandemic escalates, Danville Public Schools reverting back to virtual learning until at least Jan. 5

During her first school board meeting as Superintendent of Danville Public Schools, Angela Hairston gave a recommendation for a return to virtual learning for all students until at least Jan. 5 in light of the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All seven members of the Danville School Board voted in favor of the recommendation.
Danville Public Schools students returned from Thanksgiving break this week in virtual learning as a precaution after the school system saw a surge of positive cases across the district since the start of November. Thursday’s decision extends that virtual learning period into the first few days of 2021.
Hairston said a number of factors went into her recommendation, but chief among them were the number of positive cases potentially stemming from Thanksgiving gatherings and a need to assess the district’s transportation framework.
“We’re hearing a lot about Thanksgiving numbers, so we’ll have more time to look again more critically at the numbers and see if there is an impact around the holidays and adjust,” Hairston told the Register & Bee after the meeting.
It is possible another extension could be discussed and voted upon at the Dec. 17 meeting.
Under this new directive, employees will return from winter break on Jan. 4, and students preschool through third grade will return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 5. Students in grades four and five will return to schools on Jan. 11. The second semester begins on Jan. 19, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and students in grades six-12 return to in-person learning on Jan. 25.
Students only return to in-person learning, of course, if that is the learning environment they selected for themselves.
This decision to remain in virtual learning until January came on the same day that Danville Public Schools learned of three new positive COVID-19 cases within the school system: a staff member at Forest Hills Elementary, a staff member at Woodberry Hills Elementary and a student at George Washington High School.
On Wednesday, Danville Public Schools also confirmed a positive test for an employee contracted to work within the district.
No other exposures were identified in any of these four cases.
Including those four new individuals, Danville Public Schools has had a total of 28 cases of COVID-19 among faculty and students since school started on Aug. 24. Twenty-one of them have come since the school system began a phased return to in-person learning for some students on Nov. 9.
On the topic of transporting children to schools, Hairston said an audit of the current bus routes is needed because of “low ridership challenges,” which likely stem from students having signed up for a spot on a bus only to be driven to school more often by their parents.
Altering or consolidating some bus routes, Hairston said, will hopefully eliminate the issue of low ridership and more effectively serve the students who rely on bus transportation.
“Right now what we’re looking at is our ability to transport students, so we want to hit the reset button there, combine some routes, get enough students on the buses,” she said. “And this two-week period will give us enough time to adjust transportation, share training with our staff members and also look at our numbers [of positive cases].”
