As staff are infected, Pittsylvania County Schools opting to continue with remote learning; will be reevaluated on Sep. 8

During their Thursday night meeting, school board members talked about the feedback they’ve received from constituents, which was largely split on whether the school division should bring students back sooner or continue with remote learning. These leaders decided bringing students back now would not be a good decision.

“I’d rather see us err on the side of caution,” said school board member Raymond Ramsey.

Board Chairman Sam Burton was the lone voice favoring the in-person reopening plan.

Pittsylvania Education Association Jessica Jones said the association stands behind the school board’s decision to delay in-person classes.

“Moving too fast can result in some negative consequences,” she said. “Thank you for our board members for seeing that we need more time to do it right and do it right the first time.”

School Board member Cassandra Crump implored county residents to continue doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially during Labor Day weekend.

“As we approach the holiday weekend, I’m sending out a plea to our community to be mindful of what you’re doing and try as best [as] you can to follow the guidelines that have been put in place to get our numbers where they need to be,” she said.