As staff are infected, Pittsylvania County Schools opting to continue with remote learning; will be reevaluated on Sep. 8

Pittsylvania County Schools are taking the question of bringing students back for in-person classes a few weeks at a time.
“The division plans to return the students to in-person learning as soon as is safely possible,” Superintendent Mark Jones explained as the rationale for why the public school system continues committing to just a few weeks of remote learning at a time.
On Thursday night, the school board voted 6-1 to reject Jones’ proposal to bring students back for in-person instruction Sept. 14, instead opting to reevaluate health data about the spread of COVID-19 at their next meeting.
This decision comes as there are eight reported cases among staff, said Assistant Superintendent of Administration Steven Mayhew. The cases are at the following locations:
- Two at Stony Mill Elementary School
- Two at Central Office
- One at Gretna High School
- One at Gretna Elementary School
- One at Tunstall Middle School
- One at Kentuck Elementary School
Three teachers were reported to have tested positive earlier this month, but all of those who initially were required to isolate or self-quarantine have returned to work, Mayhew said. Neither Mayhew or Jones answered when asked about the number of additional staff that might have came in contact with those individuals and are quarantining as a result.
During Thursday’s meeting, school board member Calvin Doss explained his concern about reopening too early: an outbreak would occur, causing a school to be understaffed or have to shut back down.
“I know we’re having issues with just the teachers being back in the building,” he said.
After a presentation of health department data Thursday night that showed Pittsylvania County still is experiencing substantial community transmission but the numbers are fluctuating, Jones said the health department has indicated the division was clear to reopen for in-person instruction if that’s what the school board wanted.
Since the school board decided to wait, they will reevaluate health department data and how and when they can begin bringing students back for in-person learning during their meeting Sept. 8.
Spillmann explained that as the school division looks at reopening, examining trends in the spread of the virus is almost more important than the number of cases.
“You look at two things. You look at what the absolute is in how much do we have, but the trend is just as important … that might be more [important for schools],” he said.
Jones recommended the division bring students back for in-person classes beginning the week of Sept. 14, with grades K-3 beginning four days of in-person instruction that week and then grades 4-12 starting a hybrid model with two days of in-person instruction Sept. 21. This model was the division’s original reopening plan, but health department data caused the division to change course earlier this month.
During their Thursday night meeting, school board members talked about the feedback they’ve received from constituents, which was largely split on whether the school division should bring students back sooner or continue with remote learning. These leaders decided bringing students back now would not be a good decision.
“I’d rather see us err on the side of caution,” said school board member Raymond Ramsey.
Board Chairman Sam Burton was the lone voice favoring the in-person reopening plan.
Pittsylvania Education Association Jessica Jones said the association stands behind the school board’s decision to delay in-person classes.
“Moving too fast can result in some negative consequences,” she said. “Thank you for our board members for seeing that we need more time to do it right and do it right the first time.”
School Board member Cassandra Crump implored county residents to continue doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially during Labor Day weekend.
“As we approach the holiday weekend, I’m sending out a plea to our community to be mindful of what you’re doing and try as best [as] you can to follow the guidelines that have been put in place to get our numbers where they need to be,” she said.
Like many other school divisions across the country, Pittsylvania County has ordered additional Chromebooks to be able to send home with students, but a national shortage means they are on back order. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jeff Early estimates between 65% and 70% of students in grades 4-12 currently have a Chromebook.
The school division also could face a state funding shortfall of nearly $2.35 million during this fiscal year. The cuts would come from the General Assembly providing less sales tax revenue, as well as a drop of nearly 300 students in the expected average daily membership and what the division has seen so far. As of this week, Jones said there were slightly more than 7,903 students enrolled, which is 294 less than the 8,197 the division built its budget around.
Jones said 52 of those 294 are kindergartners who haven’t been enrolled because they have not completed their physical, which is still a mandatory requirement even though students are not in school. School division leaders also have spoken with legislators about using last year’s average daily membership to dictate this year’s funding.
