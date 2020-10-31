At $190K a year, Angela Hairston's contract with Danville Public Schools makes her highest-paid superintendent in region

For the sake of further comparison, Hairston will make $15,000 more than the $175,000 Stanley Jones was due to receive annually for the final two years of his contract before he resigned in June. Jones’ original pay with DPS was $150,000, but he received a contract extension in 2018 that bumped his pay to $170,000. Upon his resignation after five years on the job, Jones was paid a full year’s salary of $175,000, $8,750 in deferred compensation, a car allowance of $7,200 and health coverage for 12 months.

Jones received all of those payments as he left despite his 2018 contract extension saying “all salary and benefits” would cease on the effective date of any voluntary resignation. A mutual separation agreement between Jones and the Danville School Board voided that clause, however, and granted him the ability to collect all of those benefits as he left.

The decision to grant those separation terms came from a Danville School Board with only four of the same members of the current seven-member board. The three others, including Campbell, were elected in May and assumed their positions after Jones had already left.

Hairston's contract uses similar language in the event of a voluntary resignation, that all salary and benefits cease on the effective date.