At Danville Community College, women weld new careers

Women interested in a game-changing career as a welder can enroll in Danville Community College’s program specifically designed for them and make $60,000 annually at Newport News Shipbuilding after graduation.
Brian Jackson, vice president of workforce services at Danville Community College, explained welding as a process that joins two elements together with a firm connection. It is used in modern construction such as skyscrapers, airplanes, cars and ships.
There were two deciding factors to bring the Women in Welding program to DCC.
“The first was a request from Newport News Shipyard that women were needed in the shipyard,” he said. “Then I saw the opportunities women had in welding in the area, but it was very limited.”
However, he said he saw women could make a good livable wage with a career in welding.
Jackson said nine women started the program. DCC wanted a small class size so each individual could get personalized attention from the welding instructor.
He said classes were held on Saturdays and Sundays because he and other staff members wanted the women to get a career-changing opportunity and still be able to work Monday through Friday at their current job.
“It was a perfect fit because it gave us the ability to crunch in as many weeks as we could, eight hours a day on Saturdays and Sundays,” Jackson said. “I was able to get a lot of information out there and these women in the workforce in a rapid time.”
When the women complete the program, they are able to get two certifications. One is from the National Center for Construction Education & Research. They will receive their Welding Level 1 Certification that required 357 hours of training.
The second certification is from a test they could take for The American Welding Society.
With a National Center for Construction Education and Research certificate, a person is able to take they certification to a company to prove they have the foundational knowledge to be a welder.
One of the students, Bianca Wilson, a recent graduate.
Jackson said she excelled in the program and was ready to hit the ground running with her new certification.
“I didn’t have an interest in welding,” Wilson said. “I went into the DCC website one day to check my account and saw the flyer there. Once I saw the flyer, I read the article and had things about it that interested me. I signed up.”
At the time, she knew nothing about welding. She did a Google search about it and saw the high interest of women to enter welding. She also knew it was an industry that was offering a higher salary.
She wanted first dibs.
She said after her first class she looked outside and saw the trash can outside her apartment, and she saw the bolts in it. She realized she could do that. When she watches movies she sees welding. When she looks at cars, she knows she can put those parts together.
“I think other women should enroll in the program to simply step out of the box,” she said. “I feel a lot of women have been caged into a stereotype as women — we only do girly things — like cooking, fashion or makeup.”
She voiced that many women may step out of the box and fall in love with something different.
Now as a graduate, she looks forward to living comfortably with her family. She said lack of money makes people tense and feel a burden.
She gave her young sons a commitment.
“I promised my sons a house with their own big yard,” Wilson said.
The women who complete the program can make $60,000 annually at the shipyard.
Some students are able to attend the program for free based on their income.
The next class starts Saturday. To enroll, contact Chadrick Younger, a workforce career coach, at 434-797-8573.