At Danville Community College, women weld new careers

When the women complete the program, they are able to get two certifications. One is from the National Center for Construction Education & Research. They will receive their Welding Level 1 Certification that required 357 hours of training.

The second certification is from a test they could take for The American Welding Society.

With a National Center for Construction Education and Research certificate, a person is able to take they certification to a company to prove they have the foundational knowledge to be a welder.

One of the students, Bianca Wilson, a recent graduate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jackson said she excelled in the program and was ready to hit the ground running with her new certification.

“I didn’t have an interest in welding,” Wilson said. “I went into the DCC website one day to check my account and saw the flyer there. Once I saw the flyer, I read the article and had things about it that interested me. I signed up.”

At the time, she knew nothing about welding. She did a Google search about it and saw the high interest of women to enter welding. She also knew it was an industry that was offering a higher salary.

She wanted first dibs.