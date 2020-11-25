Averett, Danville Community College officials thankful for low COVID-19 numbers in first semester

O’Neil pointed to DCC’s low on-campus population and the lack of extra exposures for the few cases that have come up as reasons why officials there are “comfortable allowing the semester to continue as regularly scheduled.”

As Thanksgiving and the upcoming December holidays approach, though, both schools have made sure to reinforce the importance of wearing masks and other protective actions during family gatherings or holiday travel.

“We’ve been fortunate so far compared to many other schools, yet we know we cannot let our guard down,” Franks said. “[Students] care about their families, they care about the communities they’re going to, so that’s what I’d like to think, that the experience they’ve had here at Averett has really helped them develop the right mindset to return and be responsible.”

Recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week announced a recommendation that Thanksgiving only be celebrated with people who live in the same household. The agency recommended virtual gatherings so as to not unknowingly infect at-risk family members or friends. Doing so also cuts down on traveling alongside people you don’t know from other geographic areas.