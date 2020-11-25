Averett, Danville Community College officials thankful for low COVID-19 numbers in first semester

Both Averett University and Danville Community College officials credit the vigilance of their respective community members for helping maintain relatively low COVID-19 numbers throughout the first semester.
As of Friday, Averett’s COVID data dashboard detailed 60 total cases among faculty and students since the school year started on Aug. 19. Fifty-seven of those cases are listed as recovered, while there are three active cases. DDC’s website lists nine total cases since July 16 — five students and four staff members — and in each case there were no other people determined to be exposed. The last new case at DCC was listed as Oct. 28.
Personnel for both schools were quick to point out that diligent planning on the part of the institutions and adoption of mitigation protocols on the part of students and staff have combined to create safe campus environments.
At DCC, lecture-based courses have remained online, so the only students coming to campus are those enrolled in hands-on lab courses.
“They have consistently worn their masks, practiced regular hand hygiene, and have maintained social distancing guidelines,” Faith O’Neil, the school’s spokesperson, wrote in an email. “We appreciate the quick adjustment by our students and staff, and commend them for their efforts in keeping our campus partially open.”
At Averett, the school has relied on smaller class sizes in socially distanced settings, along with a strong mask mandate that has seen a lot of support.
After a summer of planning for this year, Averett President Tiffany Franks said the school’s COVID-19 preparation team continued learning about how best to react to new cases as the processes for contact tracing and quarantine protocols went into action.
“The learning has never stopped,” she said. “It’s just been filled with a lot of new challenges — rethinking our business-as-usual and challenging the way we’ve done things. I’ve been very, very proud of our agility.”
Remote learning
DCC’s on-campus students will continue attending classes through the end of the semester in December, but Averett’s students will finish the semester remotely following the Thanksgiving holiday in hopes of further cutting down the chances for spreading the virus.
Given the surge of COVID-19 cases in Virginia and across the country over the past several weeks, Franks looked back at that scheduling decision and reiterated that it was the best choice.
“We feel like the decisions we made were absolutely the right ones,” she said. “It was a wise decision, and we’ve seen multiple universities following similar models for their academic terms, and we just felt it was an important step to keep campus safe.”
O’Neil pointed to DCC’s low on-campus population and the lack of extra exposures for the few cases that have come up as reasons why officials there are “comfortable allowing the semester to continue as regularly scheduled.”
As Thanksgiving and the upcoming December holidays approach, though, both schools have made sure to reinforce the importance of wearing masks and other protective actions during family gatherings or holiday travel.
“We’ve been fortunate so far compared to many other schools, yet we know we cannot let our guard down,” Franks said. “[Students] care about their families, they care about the communities they’re going to, so that’s what I’d like to think, that the experience they’ve had here at Averett has really helped them develop the right mindset to return and be responsible.”
Recommendations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week announced a recommendation that Thanksgiving only be celebrated with people who live in the same household. The agency recommended virtual gatherings so as to not unknowingly infect at-risk family members or friends. Doing so also cuts down on traveling alongside people you don’t know from other geographic areas.
O’Neil said DCC has recommended to students to follow all Virginia state-issued mandates and the recommendations of the CDC and Virginia Department of Health while away from campus.
During the upcoming semester break, both O’Neil and Franks said their plans for the second semester will be evaluated, but neither anticipates many changes to their respective operating procedures.
To this point, the schools have avoided a strong COVID-19 presence on their campuses. They’d like to keep it that way.
“We anticipate that spring will look much like fall in that our lecture-based courses will remain online, and our hands-on lab experiences will remain on-campus with the appropriate protective measures in place,” O’Neil wrote.
Said Franks: “With the surge that’s happening, we’re going to be as vigilant if not more vigilant than ever. We’re going to stay the course in what we’ve been doing. At this point we’re not planning any major changes for our protocols, but we’ll continue looking for ways we can refine, improve in any area.”
