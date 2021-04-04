Averett, DCC eying traditional (well, as close as possible) learning return in the fall

DCC's last positive test came March 10, when a staff member was infected with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The health department determined there were no other exposures. Since January, four students and three staff members have tested positive.

O'Neil cited health privacy laws when asked how many DCC staff members have been vaccinated.

"As a state agency, we follow the lead of the Virginia Department of Health and their efforts to vaccinate our community members in waves," she explained responding to a question asking if the college had any initiatives to promote student vaccination. "Our campus has been selected as a vaccination site for those who the health department has contacted and scheduled and we are proud to support that effort. ​"

At Averett, nearly 40% of the full-time workers have rolled up their sleeves to be vaccinated. In addition, about 20% of students are inoculated against COVID-19. Those numbers are likely higher because some may have gone to other clinics, a pharmacy or medical providers.

"We are in the process of surveying our campus community to gain additional insight and data," Jones said.

The students who received a shot were either nurses, volunteers or what the university calls "experiential learning students."