Averett honors grads completing array of nursing education milestones

The Averett University School of Nursing recognized its class of 2022 nursing graduates at two ceremonies Friday in Pritchett Auditorium at the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Graduates completed nursing educational milestones at the baccalaureate, graduate and post-graduate levels.

At 9 a.m., the university honored and celebrated those who have successfully completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and welcomed new nurses into the profession. The ceremony stems from centuries of tradition and includes many significant symbols, from nursing caps and pins, to lamps and anointed oil.

Nine students completed the traditional BSN track, with Friday marking the completion of their nursing education and beginning of their new role in the health care world.

“Special occasions don’t occur very often in life, so when we have an opportunity to celebrate, we need to make the most of it,” said Dr. Teresa Beach, interim dean of Averett’s School of Nursing. “We are especially grateful to be here. All of us, and all of you, have been eagerly anticipating this special day for quite some time.”

In a second event at 11 a.m., another three students were recognized for moving into the advanced practice realm of nursing. Two graduates completed the academic and clinical requirements to earn their Master of Science in Nursing degree and become a Family Nurse Practitioner and were pinned at the ceremony.

Another earned her Advanced Practice Registered Nurse post-graduate certificate, an option for registered nurses who have already earned an MSN. The APRN certificate allows graduate-educated nurses to focus on specific areas of knowledge, expand their opportunities and climb in their careers.

FNPs can serve as the primary health care provider for patients. The FNP status empowers nursing professionals to take on more responsibility and do their job with greater autonomy, handling everything from performing examinations to to formulating diagnoses to writing prescriptions.

“You epitomize what nursing is all about, and you exemplify what is meant when it’s said that nurses are our heroes,” said Averett President Tiffany M. Franks. “That is exactly the right word for our Averett nursing students — you are heroes, and we salute you. On behalf of all of Averett University, thank you for making such a tremendous commitment to such a tremendous profession.”

The nursing pin the graduates were presented in the ceremony denotes the nursing school from which one has graduated. In addition, the nursing cap worn by each BSN graduate — except the one male in this graduating class — has been part of the female nurse’s uniform since the early history of nursing, representing a hygienic and professional look. Today, it serves as a universal symbol of nursing care and kindness.

Both ceremonies also included a blessing of the hands with anointed oil by University Chaplain Rev. Skyler Daniel.