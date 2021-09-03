Averett students, employees required to get vaccinated or face 'separation' from university

To verify compliance with the mandate, employees and students must turn in their vaccination cards via an app or email to the office of health services.

For those without a vaccination — and who aren't granted a medical or religious exemption — Averett plans to take what Jones calls a "phased approach."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That will start with weekly COVID-19 testing "followed by progressive accountability for noncompliance up to and including separation from the university," she said.

"We sincerely hope this can be kept to a minimum."

The mandate also includes third-party vendors on campus, such as the bookstore, security and dining service workers.

Masks

Averett will extend its mask mandate for the foreseeable future, citing the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. That means anyone on campus — employees, students and visitors — must don face coverings indoors and outside whenever social distancing isn't "feasible."

"We also encourage our Averett Family to wear face coverings when in the larger community to help keep themselves and others safe here on campus," Jones said.