Students from Averett University participated at the second annual RISE Collegiate Business Plan Competition hosted March 23 at Hampden-Sydney College’s Crawley Forum in Farmville.

Sara Wall, of Martinsville, earned first-place and a $1,000 prize.

Wall was among seven teams, including a total of 12 student entrepreneurs, who presented a business pitch to a panel of judges and a live audience. The teams came from four different institutions of higher education in Southern Virginia, including Patrick & Henry Community College, Averett, Hampden-Sydney College and Longwood University.

Wall was one of three teams to earn a cash prize. Second place was a tie between Longwood University student Dusten Wood, of Chatham, and Longwood University student Danielle Whittington, of the Washington, D.C., area. Wood will use his $750 prize fund winnings to continue prototype development and play testing of his strategy board game designed to enhance social skills. Whittington will use her $750 in prize funds to continue developing her mobile application designed to be an all-in-one mental health resource for college students.

Christopher Byrd, Andrew Rabon, Blake Frost and Brayden Fair, of Averett University, pitched “What’s Up Water.”

The RISE Collegiate Business Plan Competition is open to Southern Virginia college students of all backgrounds, skills, interests and majors. To participate, students form teams, identify the problem they want to solve, and gain hands-on entrepreneurial experience by interviewing potential customers, developing their business plan. Throughout the competition, student teams receive support from faculty mentors.

Winners of the inaugural 2022 RISE Collegiate Business Plan Competition included five teams from five schools: Project Connect (Averett University), The Ville (Longwood University), Fail Harder Fitness (Hampden-Sydney College), BFX Studios (Patrick & Henry Community College) and You’re Not Alone (Danville Community College).