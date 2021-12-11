Averett University hosts inaugural family nurse practitioner pinning ceremony

Averett University marked another first Friday morning at its inaugural family nurse practitioner pinning ceremony.

The event honored Averett’s School of Nursing's first Master of Science degree in nursing graduates.

Four graduates completed two years of academic and clinical requirements to be pinned as a family nurse practitioner, moving into the advanced practice realm of nursing.

FNPs can serve as the primary health care provider for patients. The status empowers nursing professionals to take on more responsibility and do their job with greater autonomy, handling everything from performing examinations to formulating diagnoses to writing prescriptions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The nursing profession occupies a cornerstone position in health care, and we anticipate impressive contributions from these graduates that will add to our professional legacy,” said Dr. Teresa Beach, associate professor and interim dean of Averett’s School of Nursing.

Averett University President Tiffany M. Franks reminded graduates of the university’s commitment to helping students do their part to care for the world, something these students are doing already, she said.