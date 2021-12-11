Averett University hosts inaugural family nurse practitioner pinning ceremony

Averett University marked another first Friday morning at its inaugural family nurse practitioner pinning ceremony.
The event honored Averett’s School of Nursing's first Master of Science degree in nursing graduates.
Four graduates completed two years of academic and clinical requirements to be pinned as a family nurse practitioner, moving into the advanced practice realm of nursing.
FNPs can serve as the primary health care provider for patients. The status empowers nursing professionals to take on more responsibility and do their job with greater autonomy, handling everything from performing examinations to formulating diagnoses to writing prescriptions.
“The nursing profession occupies a cornerstone position in health care, and we anticipate impressive contributions from these graduates that will add to our professional legacy,” said Dr. Teresa Beach, associate professor and interim dean of Averett’s School of Nursing.
Averett University President Tiffany M. Franks reminded graduates of the university’s commitment to helping students do their part to care for the world, something these students are doing already, she said.
“You embody this mission already, haven chosen this calling as a career to help those in need and when they need it the very most,” Franks said.
Assistant professor and simulation coordinator Karen Oaks — a family nurse practitioner herself — shared just how vital nurse practitioners have become in patient care. More than 1 billion Americans of all ages and in all health care settings received care this past year from a nurse practitioner. Of 325,000 nurse practitioners nationwide, almost 70% of are family nurse practitioners, providing general, family focused care.
“Nurse practitioners bridge the gap to meet patient needs,” she said. “You will listen to your patients, and remember that every patient is unique…You are part of an interdisciplinary team to provide all their needs.”
Clare Doss, Sherri Eagle and Abigail McGinnis received pins Friday that represent the University and the nursing profession. They also participated in the ceremonial blessing of the hands with university chaplain the Rev. Skyler Daniel, a tradition that serves as a reminder that the human touch is a crucial part of health care and honors the spiritual aspects found in health professions. A fourth graduate of the cohort, Angela Hubble, was unable to attend the ceremony held at Averett’s Riverview Campus, which houses the School of Nursing.