Averett University’s department of education earns national honor

Averett University’s department of education recently was bestowed a national honor for being an outstanding educator preparation provider — 1 of only 4colleges in Virginia and of only 32 nationwide to be awarded.

The university received the distinguished 2022 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement, presented by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.

According to council, recipients of the Murray award produce nearly 7,500 graduates who will make an impact on early education learning up to the 12th grade. These institutions are selected from the educator preparation providers that were granted accreditation by the council at the initial level from the previous year, which provided a full complement of evidence with demonstrated data trends, and which received no stipulations or areas for improvement.

“We are honored and grateful to be selected for this prestigious, national designation,” said Averett President Tiffany M. Franks. “Our faculty are committed to academic rigor and immersive, experiential learning experiences that will prepare the next generation of educators and fill a critical workforce need for quality teachers in our country.”

Providers selected for recognition advance equity and excellence in educator preparation through purposeful use of self-study procedures and evidence-based reporting that assure quality and support continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 learning. These providers use inquiry and assessments to establish quality assurance systems to drive improvement.

Earlier this year, the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation announced Averett’s education department received full accreditation. The standards are the only set of educator preparation standards supported by both national teachers unions.