Averett University — site of vaccination event — put on lockdown after threatening email

Averett University's campus — the site of a mass vaccination event — went into a lockdown Saturday morning after a threatening email was received, the Danville Police Department reported.

It was at about 11:15 a.m. when security contacted the Danville Police Department because of an email that "made a general threat" toward the university, police reported. The exact wording in the email wasn't immediately disclosed.

Out of an abundance of caution, the campus went into lockdown.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers descended on the main and north campuses while investigators tried to trace the source of the message.

As of 12:45 p.m., authorities reported there's no indication it was a legitimate threat.

"Though the timing of the threat has passed, Averett will remain on lockdown until further notice" police wrote in an early Saturday afternoon email.

Police plan to maintain a presence at all campuses throughout the afternoon.

A COVID-19 vaccination event at the north campus will continue as planned, officials said.