Averett University's education department receives accreditation

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation recently announced that Averett University’s department of education is one of 35 providers from 22 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico from its spring review to receive accreditation for its educator preparation programs.

These 35 additions bring the total to 471 providers approved under the council.

The accreditation standards were recently updated with changes reflecting commitment to equity and diversity and an emphasis on the importance of technology in preparing future educators. To earn accreditation, Averett’s programs had to demonstrate solid evidence that graduates are competent and caring educators, and that its faculty have the capacity to create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs offered. Averett exceled in every standard with no areas for improvement noted in the report.

“The education department is ecstatic to have received accreditation from CAEP through the spring of 2029. As we continue to train the next generation of educators for preschool up through twelfth grade, this accreditation ensures our graduates that they have a solid backing for their degrees,” said Nancy Riddell, chair and professor of Averett’s education department.

Averett’s education department offers a traditional baccalaureate education program with preparation for initial licensure in nine areas. In addition, 13 graduate-level master’s and endorsement programs are offered through Averett Online. Averett’s teacher education program consistently places 100% of its graduates in teaching positions.

“This seal of approval from CAEP is a testament to the quality training and real-life workplace experiences Averett’s education students get through our variety of teacher preparation programs,” said Averett President Tiffany M. Franks.

Prior to the accreditation, Averett’s education programs were accredited by the Virginia Department of Education. That department continues to approve licensure and endorsement programs across the commonwealth. However, the stage group has deferred the accreditation responsibilities, and, based on Virginia’s 2016 signed partnership agreement, the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation is now the unified national accrediting organization for educator preparation.