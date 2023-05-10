It’s been more than 23 years since George Washington High School hosted a track meet.

“Today that ends,” GW Principal Reyhan Deskins said Wednesday morning at a celebration of the new $4 million facility. A track meet was set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In a public-private partnership years in the making, community leaders gathered Wednesday to mark the opening of the NCAA grade track and field facility at J.T. Christopher Stadium.

In addition to runners at GW, Galileo Magnet High School and Averett University athletes will use the new space as well.

“We are defiantly looking forward to this athletic venue not only being the showpiece for this city, but for this region and state,” Deskins said. “This is really the rebirth of not just GW as a high school but as Danville city and the region as a whole.”

When Superintendent Angela Hairston first arrived in Danville to lead the school system, she was asked about the track. After taking a look at the dilapidated facility, she knew something had to be done.

She first went to members of the school board who all agreed it had been neglected far too long. She next went to City Council and learned some funding was already in place.

Danville Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller said years ago, Danville City Council set aside $1.3 million in reserve for the upgrades. Then when they got the first round of casino funding, they added another $1.3 million to the project.

Hairston then approached Averett University to become a partner.

“You have been just a wonderful asset to this project,” Hairston said Wednesday referencing Averett.

In the end, the 1% sales tax referendum helped the project across the finish line as part of an overall $81 million renovation to GW.

Danville School Board Chair Ty’Quan Graves called Wednesday “a great day in Danville.”

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said as a former athlete at the high school. He also noted GW will host this year’s regional track meet May 23.

Miller emphasized that education is a top priory for Danville City Council.

“It’s not just mental education, it’s physical education,” he said.

“Twenty-three years is a long time coming,” Hairston said, explaining a groundbreaking was held in March 2022.

When work began, they discovered a major issue was water.

“There’s a river running under that track,” the superintendent explained.

After fixes were put in place to eliminate the water situation, the project was able to continue.

“It’s just a true community event,” Hairston said.

For Averett University President Tiffany Franks, Wednesday was “an emotional day.”

Acknowledging real progress takes time, she said Averett and Danville Public Schools are committed in partnering for the success of the students.

“This is a day we have waited on for a long time,” Franks said. “This is a win for our entire region.”

The ceremony then ventured to the track with community and school leaders cutting a ribbon to officially mark its opening.