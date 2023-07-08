Despite eroding enrollment and nationwide data pointing to pitfalls of online learning, Danville Public Schools will continue to offer its virtual academy as a option for students.

The former Taylor Elementary School — closed in 2013 because of a shrinking student population and budgetary woes — gained a new life during the pandemic after a $1.05 million makeover courtesy of federal coronavirus funding.

Known as I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy, it launched for the 2021-22 school year with about 882 students. Next year, there are about 222 enrolled to start.

The 72% drop does come with a minor asterisk of explanation. In the first year, virtual learning was offered for all grade levels. It narrowed last year for only grades one through 12. Come August, first grade won’t be offered.

For the upcoming school year, close to half of the enrolled students are in high school grades.

“Enrollment is variable throughout the year, just like every school,” Lanie Davis, a spokesperson for Danville Public Schools, explained to the Register & Bee.

Even with the old facility being used again, there’s still one thing missing: the students.

In 2021, school leaders touted the advantage of such a facility as a space for teachers to collaborate with other instructors in the new world of online learning.

Also, technical support is available on-site for any glitches that arise during daily instruction.

Last school year, Danville Public Schools spent about $3.7 million in operating expenses for the virtual academy, Davis confirmed to the Register & Bee.

This year the building won’t be used for just remote education. Another part of it will be decided to the Activ8 STEM Academy — it’s pronounced “activate” — as Danville Public Schools rolls out a new initiative for science, technology, engineering and math learning.

The virtual academy has 37 employees, consisting of 35 “core and specialty teachers and two administrators,” Principal Lakeisha Hill told the Register & Bee.

Even in a back-to-normal lifestyle after pandemic disruptions, there are still parents who would rather their children learn without setting foot inside a school.

“Many parents prefer the convenience of having their children learn from home,” Hill said “They can easily communicate with teachers in real time to address any questions or concerns and serve as learning coaches for their kids.”

On average there are about 15 students per virtual class.

After COVID-19 eased its grip, the virtual academy started offering in-person events at the building as quarterly incentives, Hill said.

“It allows the students to have the opportunity to socialize with their classmates in a safe, fun and nurturing environment,” she told the Register & Bee. “Most recently, we had an SOL Pass Party.”

The Virginia Department of Education’s website does not yet have data on the virtual academy’s SOL results or accreditation status.

As of September, Galileo Magnet High School and Forest Hills Elementary School were the only two schools in Danville to receive full accreditation from the state.

Around the nation, post-pandemic test scores plummeted dramatically, mostly blamed on students being tossed into a virtual-only learning space.

According to The Associated Press, the longer many students studied remotely, the less they learned.

Yet, Danville Public School still wants to reach each student who may have “unique learning styles and requirements.”

“The Virtual Academy is just one of the innovative opportunities we offer to our students, and we intend to keep it available,” Hill said when asked if it would eventually be phased out.