Brosville Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19, just days before building is used as polling location

“Some of them took place [Monday] night,” she said. “It just depended on if we could get access to the building or not. The others were done [Tuesday] morning.”

Jones said Pittsylvania County Schools did not notify election officials, in part, because of the confidence level of the school’s cleanliness and also because Election Day traffic in schools is typically confined to gyms or cafeterias — two locations where the county’s students do not spend much during the school days as a COVID-19 mitigation strategy.

“I don’t think any of the polling locations would be places where students would have been,” Jones said. “Kids come in [the cafeterias] with their masks on, pick up their food and go back and eat in their classrooms.”

Jones also confirmed Tuesday two positive cases last week at Gretna Elementary School concerning one student and one faculty member. That school building was not used as a polling place.

Jones said the faculty member and student at Gretna Elementary School were both last in the building on Oct. 27. Letters were sent to the school community notifying families of the positive cases on Oct. 28 for the faculty member and Friday for the student, the dates that the positive tests were confirmed.

