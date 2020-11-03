Brosville Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19, just days before building is used as polling location

A Brosville Elementary School student tested positive for COVID-19 last week, just a few days before the school was to be used as a polling place in Tuesday’s election.
Pittsylvania County Schools confirmed the student’s positive test in a letter sent to families on Friday. The letter states the student was last in school on Oct. 28.
Superintendent Mark Jones said Tuesday morning that the school building was thoroughly cleaned after the school system learned of the student’s condition. That cleaning is in addition to all of the regularly scheduled cleanings that take place in the county’s schools each day.
Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee said Tuesday morning she was not made aware of the latest positive case in the school system, but precautions taken by elections officials likely make lack of communication a moot point.
“Regardless of who had already previously been in the building, we had made preparations to have the facilities cleaned before and after the elections,” Keesee said.
So in addition to the school district’s regular cleaning and extra efforts after learning of the positive case, Keesee said Brosville Elementary School, and all other polling locations, was also cleaned either Monday night or early Tuesday morning prior to welcoming voters inside.
“Some of them took place [Monday] night,” she said. “It just depended on if we could get access to the building or not. The others were done [Tuesday] morning.”
Jones said Pittsylvania County Schools did not notify election officials, in part, because of the confidence level of the school’s cleanliness and also because Election Day traffic in schools is typically confined to gyms or cafeterias — two locations where the county’s students do not spend much during the school days as a COVID-19 mitigation strategy.
“I don’t think any of the polling locations would be places where students would have been,” Jones said. “Kids come in [the cafeterias] with their masks on, pick up their food and go back and eat in their classrooms.”
Jones also confirmed Tuesday two positive cases last week at Gretna Elementary School concerning one student and one faculty member. That school building was not used as a polling place.
Jones said the faculty member and student at Gretna Elementary School were both last in the building on Oct. 27. Letters were sent to the school community notifying families of the positive cases on Oct. 28 for the faculty member and Friday for the student, the dates that the positive tests were confirmed.
