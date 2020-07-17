Calendar options for Danville Public Schools modified year

• Option C: The first day of school is Aug. 24, and the last day is May 28. Fifteen of the 16.5 teacher workdays are prior to school opening, and winter and spring breaks are shortened by one half-day, meaning early release for all on Dec. 21, instead of Dec. 18, and early release for all on April 2 instead of that day as a holiday. Because this option ends on May 28, there are no complications with employees receiving their pay in 10 installments. President’s Day is also removed as a holiday.

• Option D: The first day of school is Aug. 31, and the last day is June 9. Teachers will have 11.5 workdays, 10.5 of which are prior to school opening. Employees on 10-month contracts will be expected to work seven days in June but be compensated for them at the end of August. President’s Day is removed as a holiday, but Memorial Day is added.

• Option E: The first day of school is Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day, and the last day is June 16. Teachers would have 11.5 workdays, 10 of which come prior to school opening. Employees on 10-month contracts would be expected to work 12 days in June but be compensated for them at the end of August. This option also removes President’s Day as a holiday.

The proposed reopening plan, as well as more information regarding these calendar options, can be found on the Danville Public Schools website and Facebook page.

