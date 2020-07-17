Calendar options for Danville Public Schools modified year

The Danville Public School board, after initially hearing one proposal for a modified academic year calendar last week, is now considering five options for how the school year will be constructed.
The board welcomes public input in the discussion via the “Let’s Talk!” program, which also has an Android and iOS app available for download. Submissions may be anonymous, but people are guaranteed a response if they leave their contact information.
Below is a brief overview of the five options:
• Option A: The original plan that the school board heard last week. School would begin Aug. 17, instead of Aug. 10, and end on May 28 as originally scheduled. To facilitate a later start but still end on the same day, five teacher workdays throughout the year were moved to August to help teachers prepare for the year. This option also removes President’s Day (Feb. 15) as a holiday.
• Option B: The first day of school is Aug. 24, and the last day is June 2. Teachers would have 16.5 workdays, but 15 come prior to school opening. This format creates a complication for employees on 10-month contracts. Their final payment will be made at the end of May, and they will be expected to work two days in June and be compensated for them at the end of August. This option removes the President’s Day holiday but adds Memorial Day (May 31).
• Option C: The first day of school is Aug. 24, and the last day is May 28. Fifteen of the 16.5 teacher workdays are prior to school opening, and winter and spring breaks are shortened by one half-day, meaning early release for all on Dec. 21, instead of Dec. 18, and early release for all on April 2 instead of that day as a holiday. Because this option ends on May 28, there are no complications with employees receiving their pay in 10 installments. President’s Day is also removed as a holiday.
• Option D: The first day of school is Aug. 31, and the last day is June 9. Teachers will have 11.5 workdays, 10.5 of which are prior to school opening. Employees on 10-month contracts will be expected to work seven days in June but be compensated for them at the end of August. President’s Day is removed as a holiday, but Memorial Day is added.
• Option E: The first day of school is Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day, and the last day is June 16. Teachers would have 11.5 workdays, 10 of which come prior to school opening. Employees on 10-month contracts would be expected to work 12 days in June but be compensated for them at the end of August. This option also removes President’s Day as a holiday.
The proposed reopening plan, as well as more information regarding these calendar options, can be found on the Danville Public Schools website and Facebook page.
