Calendar options for Danville Public Schools modified year

The Danville Public School board, after initially hearing one proposal for a modified academic year calendar last week, is now considering five options for how the school year will be constructed.

The board welcomes public input in the discussion via the “Let’s Talk!” program, which also has an Android and iOS app available for download. Submissions may be anonymous, but people are guaranteed a response if they leave their contact information.

Below is a brief overview of the five options:

• Option A: The original plan that the school board heard last week. School would begin Aug. 17, instead of Aug. 10, and end on May 28 as originally scheduled. To facilitate a later start but still end on the same day, five teacher workdays throughout the year were moved to August to help teachers prepare for the year. This option also removes President’s Day (Feb. 15) as a holiday.