Camp Invention coming to Bonner Middle School this week

Camp Invention, a national nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Bonner Middle School this week.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-six to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.

Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship all in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of the nation’s most world-changing inventors, the NIHF Hall of Famers.

This year’s Explore program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities.

The new Camp Invention program for 2022 has been developed with safety in mind. Programs will follow state and local guidelines.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation.

For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.