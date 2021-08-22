Campaign forms to push 1% sales tax in Danville for overhaul of school buildings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At George Washington High School, money from the sales tax would pay to renovate the classrooms to boost space and access to technology. It also would expand the library.

By renovating the campus at Langston — built in 1957 — school leaders hope to move Galileo Magnet High School to that location. In addition, the system's central office, now running a space on Main Street, could be housed on the Langston campus, the release stated.

“Our community is reimagining it’s future and improvement is now the trend, not the exception,” said Karl Stauber, campaign co-chair. “Look at the River District, the new YMCA, the Riverwalk Trail and the planned projects in Schoolfield and at the White Mill — there are investments in progress in the City of Danville, he said."

There will be two items on November's ballot concerning schools. The first will be to add a 1% sales tax. The second will authorize selling municipal bonds as a way to move "projects forward, faster at current construction costs," the release stated.

If city voters approve both measures, the sales tax increase would enable the sale of bonds that would raise $141 million over the next 20 years, according to the campaign. That money would go toward school construction projects, including upgrades at elementary schools.