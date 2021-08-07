Challenges loom as Dan River Region schools return to face-to-face classes five days a week

Karen Glass knows the tragedy COVID-19 can bring to families. Her niece died in May from the disease and Glass’s 11-year-old daughter had it, but was luckily asymptomatic.
This year, Glass’s two school-age daughters — 11-year-old Maleah and 6-year-old Ellanna — will not participate in face-to-face classes but will do virtual learning under the I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy, instead.
“I just felt it was in the best interest of our family to keep our girls at home,” Glass said during an interview Thursday.
Out of the Danville School Division’s roughly 5,300 students, about 16% — 893 — will continue virtual learning this coming school year, said Danville Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston. The remainder will be in face-to-face classes five days a week.
Maleah Glass sees both the benefits and drawbacks of virtual learning.
“Virtual learning is very hard,” the rising sixth-grader told the Danville Register & Bee. “I have to get through a lot of stuff.”
While she made better grades in face-to-face classes, virtual instruction has kept her less distracted and she feels like she is learning more, Maleah added.
For Karen, a stay-at-home mom, virtual learning enables her to spend time with her children and help them with their studies. Most importantly, it keeps them relatively safe.
“They don’t have to wear their masks and worry about social distancing,” Karen said.
Danville Public Schools will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside its facilities this coming school year that starts Monday.
Hairston recommended the protocols that were presented by director of safety and security William Chaney at the Danville School Board’s regular meeting Thursday evening. Board members approved the recommendation to implement the mask mandates and other requirements by a 7-0 vote.
Pittsylvania County Schools also will require students, staff and visitors in its facilities to wear masks, superintendent Mark Jones told the Danville Register & Bee. That mandate will apply to everyone regardless of whether they have had the COVID-19 vaccine.
The death of Glass’s 29-year-old niece from COVID-19 and Maleah’s brush with the disease are what prompted Glass to opt for virtual learning.
Though asymptomatic, Maleah found out she had the disease after being tested, which was required of all family members before Glass’s husband could return to work in July 2020, Glass said.
Obstacles
The return to face-to-face learning after virtual classes and a hybrid of in-room and distance learning poses challenges for school districts, including Pittsylvania County Schools.
“Students have experienced interrupted learning since March 2020,” said Steve Mayhew, the Pittsylvania County school system’s assistant superintendent for administration. “While staff members worked hard to provide instruction during this time, broadband access to instruction for all students and the requirement for social distancing limiting the number of students in schools each day last year were problematic. For these reasons, Pittsylvania County Schools’ staff believes learning loss will be a big challenge as students return to in-person learning five days per week.”
But county schools had a strong summer school with more than 1,000 students attending, Mayhew added. The school system plans to offer additional intervention and remediation support for students during the upcoming school year, he said.
“When students return [Tuesday], students will be assessed to determine achievement levels,” Mayhew said. “This data will guide teachers in focusing their lessons on the skills students need.”
County students return to school Tuesday, and city students start back Monday.
Out of the county school system’s 8,300 students, only about 1% — 120 — will receive virtual instruction this coming year.
“Parents were afforded the option to request virtual learning for their students based on criteria,” Mayhew said.
Focus on learning
As for city schools, Hairston said the return to full-time, in-person instruction has brought a more intense focus on making sure students perform well at their grade levels.
The school system will have a new curriculum that is more rigorous, with more expectations, including a literacy model developed with the University of Virginia and Averett University, Hairston said.
The literacy model is for teachers to make sure every child has the opportunity to read on their grade level, at all levels, she said. The school system has also focused on professional development with its teachers so they can keep students engaged.
“We have new expectations and a renewed sense of urgency about educating our students and encouraging parents to have that same sense of urgency in addressing that learning loss that has occurred since March 2020,” she said.