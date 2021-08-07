Challenges loom as Dan River Region schools return to face-to-face classes five days a week

Karen Glass knows the tragedy COVID-19 can bring to families. Her niece died in May from the disease and Glass’s 11-year-old daughter had it, but was luckily asymptomatic.

This year, Glass’s two school-age daughters — 11-year-old Maleah and 6-year-old Ellanna — will not participate in face-to-face classes but will do virtual learning under the I.W. Taylor Virtual Academy, instead.

“I just felt it was in the best interest of our family to keep our girls at home,” Glass said during an interview Thursday.

Out of the Danville School Division’s roughly 5,300 students, about 16% — 893 — will continue virtual learning this coming school year, said Danville Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston. The remainder will be in face-to-face classes five days a week.

Maleah Glass sees both the benefits and drawbacks of virtual learning.

“Virtual learning is very hard,” the rising sixth-grader told the Danville Register & Bee. “I have to get through a lot of stuff.”

While she made better grades in face-to-face classes, virtual instruction has kept her less distracted and she feels like she is learning more, Maleah added.