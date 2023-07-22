CHATHAM — In Pittsylvania County, four school buses are green.

Well, from the outside they are still the bright yellow traditional color school children have known for years.

One has to look under the hood to see where the “green” shines: these buses are powered by electricity.

“So as you can see, no motor,” Kenyon Scott, assistant superintendent of operations for Pittsylvania County Schools, explained Wednesday to the Register & Bee after lifting back to hood to show off one of the newest additions to the system’s fleet.

The so-called “Jouley” buses — by Thomas Built — is a play on the name of “jewel.”

“So far it has been a positive experience,” he said at the school’s transportation office on Tightsqueeze Road.

The first two electric buses arrived in November 2020, making Pittsylvania County Schools one of only two systems in the commonwealth to try out the new technology at the time.

Of course, with the pandemic still in swing then, the buses didn’t get a real workout that season because of a hybrid school schedule.

A grant from Dominion Energy made it all happen. The funds lowered the purchase price to a comparable diesel bus, Scott said.

A recent grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Volkswagen Indemnification Fund paved the way to add two more electric units that will go into service when school kicks off again in August.

Now there are a total of four buses fully powered by electricity.

At $331,155 for an electric multi-student-carrying vehicle, the cost is more than three times that of its diesel cousin which comes in at about $100,000.

That’s why the grants were instrumental in balancing money for the purchases.

With the Dominion buses, the school system pretty much owns the chassis, and the power operator covers the drivetrain.

A 15-year agreement came with those first two buses, meaning the batteries and such are under warranty.

As a pilot program, Dominion wanted to reach not only the urban settings, but remote regions also.(tncms-asset)9a99ee7a-2683-11ee-a43d-3f60e2846d23[1](/tncms-asset)

When Scott saw the grant, he approached the school board to get the blessing to proceed with the application.

“It made it an attractive option for Dominion to see how buses do in a rural area,” Scott said of the allure of Pittsylvania County.

The first two buses used on service routes were in the Chatham area. Those will hold up to 77 passengers whereas the newest electric busses are the normal 65-passenger units, something that’s easier for the transportation facility to handle.

In all, the school system had 176 buses in service for the previous school year, traversing Virginia’s largest county when it comes to land mass.

There are about 30 other buses that are maintained to use as spares should mechanical failures pop up.

“The most immediately apparent advantage of the electric buses is the elimination of point-of-use emissions; however, there are also other advantages concomitant with their operation,” Scott said.

Drivers and those who have to work on the buses generally give the experience a thumbs-up.

However, those who get behind the wheel have to go through specific training. Likewise, technicians and the electric bus dealer partner for safety and training sessions.

Two of Pittsylvania County Schools’ technicians were among the first in the state to go through what’s known as “Electric 3” training, a level require to “fully decommission, recommission and fully service these buses,” Scott said.(tncms-asset)97062594-2683-11ee-a9e2-f7478bd402a9[2](/tncms-asset)

Going for a spin

Jim Jones, with the county school system’s transportation department, took the driver’s seat Wednesday to give a Register & Bee reporter a ride in a new electric school bus.

There was virtually no noise when Jones started it. Actually, had the bus not been backing up — with the extremely loud reverse beeps for safety — it would have been impossible to know it was even running.

“Of course, like all other electric vehicles, it has instant torque,” Scott explained.

That was apparent since Jones had no problems accelerating once on the highway.

“It’s got good power,” Jones said, navigating the bus along a busy U.S. 29.

“I think they are pretty neat,” he said when asked, but quickly noted they were still learning about them as far as the maintenance.

Just as the outside appears as a traditional bus style, the inside equally holds the decades-old nostalgic vibe of a vehicle to shuttle students to and from school facilities.

Even the instrument panels are the same — nothing fancy — except when this particular needle points to “E,” the “fill-up” process gets a bit more complicated.

It’s not a simple as pulling up to a pump.(tncms-asset)9cfdc04c-2683-11ee-8c7f-7783dae55dcb[3](/tncms-asset)

Charging

Chargers are located at the transportation department’s shop and allow a bus to be full powered in about three hours.

“They are plugged up between routes,” Scott explained, and said the vehicles never get close to being out of power. The three-hour time frame would be to charge a completely drained battery.

The buses come with technology — known as vehicle-to-grid — that allows Dominion to pull power from the batteries during peak electrical demand.

Even with that happens, it won’t let the batteries get below 80% of the total charge capacity, Scott explained.

By moving the power to the electric grid, it reduces the overall power consumption at the system’s transportation shop facilities.

Scott said they are doing a cost analysis of diesel versus electricity to see if there are any savings there.

“We are in the process of looking at those figures now,” he explained.

Fire and rescue crews in Pittsylvania County also have been trained how to to safely respond should a crash occur.

“For example, you simply can’t cut into a body anywhere, you have to make sure you don’t cut through high voltage electric cables,” Scott said.

The issues that have popped up are more in line with software snags than mechanical malfunctions.

But Scott credits nearby Sonny Merryman, the local Thomas Built bus dealer, with a working relationship to solve the problems as they arise.

“Electric buses are also considerably quieter than their diesel counterparts, an attribute that reduces driver distraction and enables drivers to more easily hear and communicate with the students that they transport,” Scott said.

Also, since there are fewer moving parts, less oil is needed.

“Additionally, because electric buses are equipped with regenerative braking, a feature that slows the vehicle by using the buses’ kinetic energy to generate electricity, the wear on brake pads and other components of the buses’ braking systems is reduced,” Scott said.(tncms-asset)9cfdc04c-2683-11ee-8c7f-7783dae55dcb[3](/tncms-asset)

Fully charged, the electric buses can travel about 125 miles depending on the terrain and if things heaters are being used.

It’s not the answer for longer travels or times when athletic teams set out play in the far reaches of the competitive district. The diesel buses will be the ones for those trips.

The future

So, what’s down the road in about 10 or 20 years?

“It’s hard to predict,” Scott said. “It really depends on what happens with technology.”

Even if charge times got down to just an hour, that’s still more involved than filling up with diesel.

“I think that’s a consideration, as well as, it remains to be seen exactly what the performance life of batteries will be on these buses.”

Regular buses usually last about 20 years.

“It’s hard to say what the field will look like down the road,” he said. “For the foreseeable future there will be diesel buses on the road.”