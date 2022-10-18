Chatham Hall announces new state-of-the-art center for campus

Chatham Hall — a boarding school for girls in Pittsylvania County — this week announced a $35 million capital campaign called Boundless Potential that will build a new health center on the campus.

A kickoff celebration Saturday honored faculty and a special pep rally announced the new building, according to a news release.

The new facility is designed as a state-of-the-art center for athletics, health and wellness. A groundbreaking is planned in the spring.

“At the outset of this campaign we set a goal of $35 million and, with the help of our donors, we are on track to exceed that goal,” said Nina Botsford, a graduate of the class of 1972, and co-chair of the campaign along with Jane Garnett, from the class of 1973. “We are confident that Chatham Hall is worthy of significant philanthropy and our programs are worthy of bold ideas.”

The school designed what it calls Living Well, a philosophy and framework that brings together nine dimensions of wellness — intellectual, emotional, physical, spiritual, financial, social, occupational, environmental and inclusiveness — as the foundation for the future of the school, the release stated.

“With Boundless Potential, we’re taking this commitment another step further,” said chair of the board of trustees Alison Carter Cady. “This campaign has been working quietly behind the scenes for many years and has already completed initiatives like renovating faculty housing and transforming community spaces to ensure an exceptional experience for our community."

The new building, according to Cady, will be a "destination for exploration" to become a central part of the campus.

"It will become known as a place where, for whatever reason you visit, you will leave feeling even better than you started," she said. "What a wonderful gift to this community.”

The Living Well program has been spearheaded by Rector Rachel A. Connell, who noted that this commitment to well-being was a main motivation of joining Chatham Hall in 2019, the release stated.

“The care that our board of trustees has shown for our community over the years, and the commitment to ensuring this well-being for each and every member of our community, were incredibly motivating factors for me,” Connell said. “I wanted to be a proud part of an institution that was more than ready and willing, it was ready and wanting to become architects of the ways schools integrate all aspects of holistic health and wellness.”

With Saturday's kickoff, the entire school community was invited to enjoy Chatham Hall’s traditional fall “barnival” at the school’s barn.

Learn more about the campaign at www.chathamhall.org/bp.