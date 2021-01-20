Chatham Middle School, Hurt Elementary go remote for remainder of the week

Students at Chatham Middle School and Hurt Elementary School will learn remotely for the remainder of this week because of a lack of available staff.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones confirmed the decision Wednesday morning. He said the absences were caused by a mix of positive COVID-19 cases, quarantine periods following a possible COVID-19 exposure or an illness of another kind.

“We are going to work remotely through Friday with intentions of reopening Monday at this time,” Jones said.

This story will be updated.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.