Chatham Middle School, Hurt Elementary go remote for rest of the week

Students at Chatham Middle School and Hurt Elementary School will learn remotely for the remainder of this week because of a lack of available staff.

Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones confirmed the decision Wednesday morning. He said the absences were caused by a mix of positive COVID-19 cases, quarantine periods following a possible COVID-19 exposure or an illness of another kind.

“We are going to work remotely through Friday with intentions of reopening Monday at this time,” Jones said.

Jones said that as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, when he had the most up-to-date information, 19 staff members of Chatham Middle School were unavailable to come into work. An exact number at Hurt Elementary was not immediately available.

Jones added that sports practices are also paused this week at Gretna High School following some COVID-19 activity among the school’s student-athletes.

“It hasn’t been enough to close the school down,” Jones said, contrasting the situation with that at Chatham Middle and Hurt Elementary, “but we’re not practicing this week up there at Gretna High School.”