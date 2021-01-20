Chatham Middle School, Hurt Elementary go remote for rest of the week

Students at Chatham Middle School and Hurt Elementary School will learn remotely for the remainder of this week because of a lack of available staff.
Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones confirmed the decision Wednesday morning. He said the absences were caused by a mix of positive COVID-19 cases, quarantine periods following a possible COVID-19 exposure or an illness of another kind.
“We are going to work remotely through Friday with intentions of reopening Monday at this time,” Jones said.
Jones said that as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, when he had the most up-to-date information, 19 staff members of Chatham Middle School were unavailable to come into work. An exact number at Hurt Elementary was not immediately available.
Jones added that sports practices are also paused this week at Gretna High School following some COVID-19 activity among the school’s student-athletes.
“It hasn’t been enough to close the school down,” Jones said, contrasting the situation with that at Chatham Middle and Hurt Elementary, “but we’re not practicing this week up there at Gretna High School.”
The county’s other high schools continue to practice with social distancing guidelines in place and more of an emphasis on conditioning than team competition. Equipment continues to be cleaned in between each use.
The clock is ticking on the winter sports season, however, as a handful of fall sports are supposed to begin in February. Jones said he remains “hopeful” that a winter sports season can be played.
“I think it’s very important for students to be involved in athletics,” he said. “I feel like we should keep it open to play, we want to be ready to play as best we can, but right now we have not played any games.”
This week’s developments give Pittsylvania County Schools 55 total active COVID-19 cases — 20 among employees and 35 among students. Since in-person learning was introduced on Sept. 28, there have been 139 cumulative cases in the school division — 72 staff members and 67 students.