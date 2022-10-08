Chatham students will be able to 'sit tall' after DonorsChoose funding

Susan Appleton, an educator and librarian at Chatham Elementary School, soon will have her students “sitting tall and sharing with all” after Shelly Calabrisi, of the Veronica Favero Horace Mann Agency in Martinsville, fully funded her DonorsChoose project.

DonorsChoose is a nonprofit organization devoted to helping educators crowdfund the supplies they need for educational projects.

Appleton’s project requested funding for a special seat for students to use when highlighting their thoughts about a book.

“I let them come up and sit in ‘the teacher chair,’ which sits a little higher and swivels. It gives them that little boost of confidence to open up and talk to their peers about books and reading and what they are discovering between the pages of the books,” said Appleton in her project post. “It has had such a profound effect on their peers' eagerness to read those shared books!”

Horace Mann has been a partner with DonorsChoose since 2011.

The agency serves educators in the Pittsylvania County and Danville schools. Educators in Danville or Pittsylvania County who have or would like to create a DonorsChoose project should contact Calabrisi at shelly.calabrisi@horacemann.com.