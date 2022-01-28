Citing Danville's low vaccination level, high infection rate, city schools continue mask mandate

Following a quick closed session Thursday night, the Danville School Board unanimously voted to continue requiring students to wear masks at the city’s schools.

“There’s certainly a lot of community transmission [of COVID-19],” Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis told the Danville Register & Bee after the board’s 7-0 vote. “The decision was to make sure we’re able to continue providing in-person instruction without a lot of spread in schools.”

The vote defies Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order making mask-wearing among students in the state’s public schools optional. However, a state law requiring students to wear masks at schools and on schools buses was approved and signed into law last year, with bipartisan support in Richmond.

Danville Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston, who recommended keeping the mask mandate in place, told the Danville Register & Bee the move was important to enable the school division to continue in-person instruction.

"We feel that anything we can do to help our children remain in the classroom and teachers remain face-to-face is really important," Hairston said Friday morning.

Danville's vaccination rate is low and positivity rate is high, she pointed out.

"We want to be sure that everyone feels safe going into a face-to-face environment," Hairston said.

The school board's vote "sent a message to our community and parents that we have leadership in the school district that believes that masking is an important part of our strategy in keeping our kids safe," she said.

During public comment at the start of the school board meeting, local officials spoke in favor of keeping the mask mandate in the city's schools.

Alice Willingham, Danville representative for the Virginia Education Association, asked the board to "please err on the side of caution and keep everyone as safe as possible."

"Please keep the mandates in schools," Willingham said.

Guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for universal masking of students and staff, she pointed out.

"It is still the best way to protect people from COVID infection," she said.

Danville has a 46.8% positivity rate, Willingham said. The positivity rate is the percentage of those tested for COVID-19 who test positive for the disease.

On Friday, there were five students and two employees in the Danville school system with active COVID-19 cases, a dashboard showed.

The mask mandate needs to stay in place because there are immunocompromised students and teachers, as well as those who live with vulnerable relatives, she added.

"Three of my members have died from this virus," Willingham said. "Proper masking is the single most effective COVID mitigation strategy for students and educators."

Danville Vice Mayor Gary Miller pointed out that a positivity rate above 20% is considered bad. Miller, a cardiologist, also emphasized the dangers of forgoing the vaccine and refusing to wear a mask.

The CDC views any positivity rate above 5% to mean COVID-19 is spreading uncontrolled in an area.

COVID-19 is one of the most contagious viruses known to man, Miller said.

However, one parent who spoke at the meeting disagreed with the mask mandate, saying that his children have struggled to make social connections — such as not being able to see their classmates smile.

"I believe the parents have the right to make the decision for their children," Eric Lindsay told the board.

There has been a a huge increase in childhood depression due to lack of connection, he said.

"We're harming our children no matter what we do," he said.

Pittsylvania County on Monday sided with Youngkin's directive and allowed parents to opt out of the mask mandate.

“This decision was made with School Board awareness,” Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones told the Register & Bee via email Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County School Board met before the executive order was issued on Jan. 15, the same day Youngkin took office.

Masks are still required on school buses, Jones said in a statement. Also, all school employees must continue to wear face coverings.

On Friday, there were two dozen students in Pittsylvania County Schools with active COVID-19 infections. Seven employees also reported having COVID-19, a dashboard showed.

