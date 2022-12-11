Community Foundation of the Dan River Region to start accepting scholarship applications

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region will begin accepting scholarship applications Jan. 1.

Local high school and college students are encouraged to apply online through the Foundation’s website at www.cfdrr.org. The deadline for applications is March 1.

Students also are urged to begin the application process early because official transcripts and references are required for a complete application and this process takes time.

Graduating high school seniors or college students who attend, or attended, a high school in the city of Danville, Pittsylvania or Halifax counties or Caswell County, North Carolina may apply.

The online application system will assist applicants with eligibility criteria.

Last year, the foundation awarded 133 scholarships, totaling more than $295,000, to 113 area students.

For more information about scholarships awarded, visit The Community Foundation office at 541 Loyal St. in Danville, call 434-793-0884, or visit www.cfdrr.org.