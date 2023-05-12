On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Education announced its 2023 Computer Science Educators of the Year to recognize computer science educators in six different categories. Cori Sowers, computer science teacher and instructional technology resource teacher at Park Avenue Elementary, center, was revealed as the winner for the VDOE's Computer Science Educator of the Year in the K-2 category. Congratulating Sowers are Park Avenue Principal Beth Bennett and Assistant Principal Re'Shawn Woodson.