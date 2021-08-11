Congressman Bob Good blasts school mask requirements in Pittsylvania County, calling it 'child abuse'

‘Their choice’

Callands-Gretna resident and high school career coach Jacob Hancock, who is running for the county school board, said students he works with and many teachers and staff do not want to be forced to wear masks.

“They want this to be their choice, or the parents’ choice,” he said.

Hancock also said he has walked the halls of schools and seen “the misery, stress and sadness” in the eyes of students made to wear masks.

Good, during his statements, urged parents always to stay engaged with what is happening with their local school board. He also advocated for cameras in classrooms so parents can see what is happening.

“Parents are the ultimate authority for their schools and their children,” Good said.

School boards should also go against what Richmond or Washington says when it’s wrong, he said.

“When Washington is wrong or when Richmond is wrong, it’s incumbent upon the local school board board to stand in the gap and not pass it on,” Good said.