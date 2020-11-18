COVID-19 case reported at Galileo Magnet High School in Danville

Danville Public Schools announced on Wednesday that a member of the Galileo Magnet High School community tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
According to a news release from the school system, all parents and staff at the school have been notified, and contact tracing began earlier in the day on Wednesday.
Danville Public Schools also contacted the Virginia Department of Health.
Wednesday’s news release did not indicate whether the person who tested positive is a student or a faculty member at the high school.
Danville Public Schools officials did not immediately return messages left Wednesday afternoon seeking comment.
Wednesdays are virtual learning days for all students, but the news release did not say when the person who tested positive was last in the high school.
The release stated that the school district is “confident that his incident is contained and no further action is necessary” because of the mitigation efforts in place. Galileo will operate normal school hours on Thursday.
The announcement of the COVID-19 case came just two days after the school district started the second phase of its plan to return to in-person instruction.
Students in grades K-three, six, nine and 12 returned on Nov. 9. The K-three grades attend school four days per week, and the other grades attend on an A/B schedule that allows for two days of face-to-face instruction. All other grades in the school division returned on an A/B schedule starting Monday of this week.
On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District crossed the 3,000 mark of COVID-19 cases.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 253 cases of illness caused by the coronavirus in the age range of 10-19 in Danville and Pittsylvania County. For the age group under 10, 89 cases have been recorded.
The district is recording an average of 24 new cases a day, according to the health department.
