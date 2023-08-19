The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors reeled in honors for two recent graduates of Dan River High School after a 12th place finish in a national fishing competition.

Jakari Thomas and Kasey Ferguson were part of the Strike King Bassmaster High School National Championship in July hosted at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

It marked their third trek to the national level.

“Kasey and I always talked about fishing as a sport in middle school,” Thomas told the Register & Bee in an 2022 interview. When they arrived at high school, the fishing club was an instant lure.

“Ever since then we always just put our mind to it and having the friendship makes the job easier,” Thomas said.

Nancy Eanes, the supervisor for the Dan River district, presented two certificates of excellence to the pair at Tuesday evening’s meeting.

Both students graduated last school year. Thomas is at North Carolina A&T and Ferguson is attending Danville Community College, which starts its fall semester Monday.

“They’re stars in my book,” Eanes said.

She also explained that they had boat issues on the last day of the national tournament.

“A member of the community offered his boat for them to finish out this tournament,” she said. “This is what Dan River community does for each other.”

In addition to finishing 12th of out 464 teams, they won the Hunter Owens Memorial Scholarship, from Bassmaster, which the certificate termed as “remarkable.”

After presenting the honors, Eanes offered each graduate a chance to speak.

“First, I give honor to God,” Thomas said. “Nothing without him would be possible.”

He then thanked the community and members of the board for “unconditional love.”

“Continue to trust in God, for real,” he explained. “A lot of things are happening, but no distraction keeps that away from us.”

Ferguson also offered a brief comment, calling the honor “crazy.”

“Like, never what I thought this would be happening to somebody like me,” he said. “Thank you all for coming, this is amazing.”

The Bassmaster High School Series — which debuted in 2013 — emphasizes sportsmanship, academics and conservation, according to a news release. It’s also designed to give “young anglers a chance to improve and test their fishing skills in competition among their peers.”