Dan River Region classes start in about two weeks. More than 80% of eligible students 12-17 aren't vaccinated.

"As an example, Walgreens has offered to provide selected in-school vaccinations for children since late May, including summer school; the decision is up to the local school district," he said.

It's not clear what measures are underway for Pittsylvania County Schools to beef up the vaccination numbers, although officials are still working to decide a policy for masks after the current mandate expires Sunday. State agencies have recommended school districts ask everyone in an elementary school setting to wear face coverings.

The goal, in Spillmann's eyes, is for 70% of the population to become fully vaccinated, to reach "herd immunity" status. That means there's still a long way to go in the Dan River Region since Danville and Pittsylvania County only have about 37% of all residents fully vaccinated.

Delta

About 85% of all COVID-19 strains across the nation are the delta variant. This version of the novel coronavirus, first discovered in India, is extremely transmissible and causes more severe illness.

It's blamed for the rise in cases in the country and Virginia.

However, more than 95% of people who contract COVID-19 haven't been vaccinated, Spillmann said, making the virus a preventable illness in "the vast majority of cases."