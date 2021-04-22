Dan River Region graduations this year: More pomp with a less-restricted circumstance

Mary Mondul's daughter watched with discouragement last year when her friends who were seniors at George Washington High School were unable to have an in-person graduation ceremony.

But Mondul and her daughter, 17-year-old Brooke Mondul, are thrilled that she will be able to show up in her cap and gown at GW's football stadium as part of the class of 2021.

"We're so excited," Mary Mondul said Tuesday morning.

Danville and Pittsylvania County high schools are holding in-person, outdoor graduations this year.

The events will be held after in-person graduations were canceled in 2020 due to restrictions on social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, GW will host its graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. May 29 at its football stadium, with a rain date of June 5.

Galileo Magnet High School's graduation will be held at 6 p.m. May 28 at Carrington Pavilion, with a rain date of June 1.

About 230 are expected to graduation from GW, and 73 are anticipated for Galileo. Each graduate will receive up to six tickets for their guests at the ceremonies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}