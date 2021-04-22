Dan River Region graduations this year: More pomp with a less-restricted circumstance

Mary Mondul's daughter watched with discouragement last year when her friends who were seniors at George Washington High School were unable to have an in-person graduation ceremony.
But Mondul and her daughter, 17-year-old Brooke Mondul, are thrilled that she will be able to show up in her cap and gown at GW's football stadium as part of the class of 2021.
"We're so excited," Mary Mondul said Tuesday morning.
Danville and Pittsylvania County high schools are holding in-person, outdoor graduations this year.
The events will be held after in-person graduations were canceled in 2020 due to restrictions on social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, GW will host its graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. May 29 at its football stadium, with a rain date of June 5.
Galileo Magnet High School's graduation will be held at 6 p.m. May 28 at Carrington Pavilion, with a rain date of June 1.
About 230 are expected to graduation from GW, and 73 are anticipated for Galileo. Each graduate will receive up to six tickets for their guests at the ceremonies.
Under eased restrictions, graduation events held outdoors are capped at 5,000 people or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever is less.
Graduation events held indoors may have up to 500 people, or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever is less. Attendees must wear masks and follow other guidelines and safety protocols to ensure proper distancing.
"The decision to hold outdoor graduations was a division decision based on discussions with the individual high schools and the governor's revised guidance," said Danville Public Schools' spokesperson Anne Moore-Sparks.
Principals at GW and Galileo have met with their seniors and robocalls will be made to all parents. Emails and detailed letters will be mailed once the planning process is complete, Moore-Sparks said.
In Pittsylvania County, Chatham, Dan River and Gretna high schools will have their graduation ceremonies at 6 p.m. June 4 at their football fields, with a rain date of 9 a.m. June 5.
Tunstall High School's graduation will be held at 6 p.m. June 5 at its football field. Officials will survey graduating seniors at Tunstall to determine the rain date.
Before the pandemic, high school graduations were held inside Averett University's Grant Center.
"Based on restrictions, we could accommodate more parents outside," said Pittsylvania County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Jones.
Principals at each high school have contacted parents to let them know about the graduation events through a School Messenger program that sends texts, voice messages and emails, Jones said.