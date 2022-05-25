Dan River Region school officials react to Texas tragedy

There are plans in place in the city in case a school shooting like the one Tuesday in Texas were to happen in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

"We work with the school system and their director of security," Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson said during an interview Wednesday. "We always have a response plan in place."

The department collaborates with the Danville Life Saving Crew, the Danville Fire Department and Danville City Public Schools to train for crisis events, including mock exercises involving active-shooter scenarios.

Danville police have school resource officers in the school system, which also has its own private security, Richardson said.

"We have multiple officers assigned to the schools," he said, adding that the department has not beefed security in the school division since the shooting in Texas.

On Tuesday, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was shot and killed by an officer, The Associated Press reported.

Before the rampage that took place in a single classroom, Ramos shot his grandmother.

Danville Public Schools officials declined to comment on the incident "out of respect for the victims in yesterday's unthinkable tragedy," school division spokesperson Lanie Davis said Wednesday.

Counselors are available to students who would like to talk to someone about recent tragedies, she added.

As for the school system's security plan, it has been updated, Davis said.

"In recent years, we have revised our security plan and we feel comfortable with it," she said.

The plan includes school security officers at each elementary school, secure entrances and closely monitored campuses via security cameras, Davis said.

"Each school has its own safety plan that is reviewed regularly," she said.

In Pittsylvania County, School Superintendent Mark Jones said he has been in contact with school principals.

"We have spoken with our principals about this and they're on alert," Jones said.

The county school system already requires anyone who enters a school building to present identification and undergo a background check before being allowed in, Jones said.

School doors — as well as classroom doors while class is in session — are locked, he said.

Pittsylvania County Public Schools, which has school resource officers at its middle and high schools, conducts fire drills and intruder drills at its schools and has crisis management training, Jones said. The Alternative School and the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center also share a school resource officer.

"They are deputies," Jones said of the school resource officers. "They can perform any task that a regular sheriff's deputy does."

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said his office will maintain a stronger presence around the county's school campuses.

"Words escape me concerning the shooting yesterday," Taylor told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday. "My heart aches for the families and the community. I offer my prayers and condolences to those who have lost their children and the families of the teachers that were among those killed."

Richardson said the Danville Police Department is working to improve its response to individuals in crisis.

"If you recognize or see someone acting suspicious or if you think they need a welfare check, don't be afraid to let us know," Richardson said.

Anyone can call 911, or 988, a mental-health response number similar to 911, he said.

