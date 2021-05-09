Dan River Region school officials support adding math courses for future unknowns

More emphasis on data analytics and data science in middle and high school math curricula would better prepare students for college and the workforce in the future, Danville and Pittsylvania County school officials believe.
"It prepares students to be successful in their post-secondary pursuits such as cyber security," said Takiwi Babalola, chief academic officer with Danville Public Schools. "Data science and data analytics are essential for that and for jobs we haven't thought about yet."
The state is considering updating and modernizing math instruction in grades K-12 "to align instruction with the essential knowledge and skills students need to succeed in the 21st century economy," according to the Virginia Department of Education website.
The department, with the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia and the Virginia Community College System, is undertaking the Virginia Mathematics Pathways Initiative. It's part of a mandated process to review and revise the commonwealth's math standards.
The state board of education is required by law to review and revise its standards in all subjects every seven years.
"This is the beginning of the process," said Charles Pyle, spokesperson for the state department of education.
Additions to the state's mathematics courses being considered include statistics, data science, modeling, design and logic, among others, Pyle said.
Despite misconceptions, the state will not eliminate the study of calculus, other advanced math courses, or the traditional high-school pathway that culminates in the study of calculus, Pyle said.
"The implementation of VMPI would still allow for student acceleration in mathematics content according to ability and achievement," Pyle said. "It does not dictate how and when students take specific courses. Those decisions remain with students and school divisions based on individualized learning needs."
Danville Public Schools currently offers the following math courses for grades eight through 12: eighth grade math, algebra I, algebra II, geometry, trigonometry, computer science, probability and statistics, discrete mathematics, mathematical analysis, and algebra, functions and data.
"We would like the inclusion of the data sciences to provide equitable options for post-secondary students," Babalola said.
A formal proposal won't be presented to the state for another two years, Pyle said. The Standards of Learning for math were last revised in 2016.
Todd Sease, director of elementary education and math for Pittsylvania County Schools, said of the possible changes, "We are trying to make our students better prepared for the unknowns tomorrow."
Jobs that existed in years past are long gone, and new ones never before conceived will be created, he said.
"They're [state education officials] trying to better prepare our students for tomorrow's experiences," Sease said.
In grades eight through 12, Pittsylvania County Schools offers algebra I, geometry, algebra II, advanced algebra, trigonometry, as well as algebra, functions and data analysis, and calculus.
According to the department of education website, local school divisions will still have plenty of flexibility to create courses aligned to the standards to meet the needs of all students. They would also have opportunities to advance through the curriculum based on their learning needs.
"School divisions will also be able to offer advanced sections and acceleration through the courses," Pyle added.
Changes made to the state's Standards of Learning for mathematics would be implemented in the 2025-26 school year.
"There is always room for improvement in everything we do as we move forward," Sease said. "We always need to evaluate our curriculum and make the necessary changes to meet the criteria for our students to be successful at the next level."