Dan River Region school officials support adding math courses for future unknowns

Despite misconceptions, the state will not eliminate the study of calculus, other advanced math courses, or the traditional high-school pathway that culminates in the study of calculus, Pyle said.

"The implementation of VMPI would still allow for student acceleration in mathematics content according to ability and achievement," Pyle said. "It does not dictate how and when students take specific courses. Those decisions remain with students and school divisions based on individualized learning needs."

Danville Public Schools currently offers the following math courses for grades eight through 12: eighth grade math, algebra I, algebra II, geometry, trigonometry, computer science, probability and statistics, discrete mathematics, mathematical analysis, and algebra, functions and data.

"We would like the inclusion of the data sciences to provide equitable options for post-secondary students," Babalola said.

A formal proposal won't be presented to the state for another two years, Pyle said. The Standards of Learning for math were last revised in 2016.

Todd Sease, director of elementary education and math for Pittsylvania County Schools, said of the possible changes, "We are trying to make our students better prepared for the unknowns tomorrow."