Dan River Region school systems still deciding on final mask rules for upcoming year

Students, teachers and staff in Danville’s public elementary schools must wear masks during the upcoming year, officials have decided since the state updated COVID-19 school guidelines, but rules for other grades and county facilities are still up in the air.

Mask policy recommendations for Danville Public Schools’ middle and high schools will be made at the Danville School Board’s next meeting on Aug. 5, said Danville Public Schools spokesperson Lanie Davis.

“We’re going to look at the level of community transmission of COVID-19 currently, look at information provided by the health department, and look at the number of school vaccines for students and adults,” Davis said Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Education has left mask policy up to individual school divisions.

The department, along with the Virginia Department of Health, released new guidance Wednesday for schools for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. The current state health commissioner’s public health order requiring masks to be worn by those age 5 and older in indoor instructional settings in schools expires Sunday.

As for Pittsylvania County Public Schools, officials have not determined the mask policy it will adopt for the upcoming school year, said Superintendent Mark Jones.

